John Tyler Community College changes name to Brightpoint

John Tyler Community College has been renamed Brightpoint Community College, scrapping a name it has held since 1967, because Tyler was a slaveholder and a member of the Confederacy. The Virginia Community College System state board on Thursday unanimously approved the renaming of the Chesterfield college.

Ted Raspiller, president of the college, said the name is vibrant and reflects a warm, welcoming environment and embodies a commitment to diversity. The college wants to be a bright point for the people it serves.

There was a disconnection with the old name, the president said. People didn’t understand why the school was named for John Tyler, unaware that Tyler lived in nearby Charles City County or that he is buried in Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery.

The college held focus groups and conducted a survey that received 1,400 responses. A task force of students, staff and other community members led the renaming process.

“I was surprised how good the engagement was,” Raspiller said.