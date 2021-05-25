John Tyler Community College could have new name by July

John Tyler Community College could have a new name by July, eight months after a school task force recommended the Chesterfield school change its title.

The college intends to submit a new name for approval by the State Board for Community Colleges, by July, a school spokeswoman said.

The college has not yet submitted a new name, and it is unclear if leaders have settled on one.

Last week, the state board created a policy for how community colleges in the state should choose their names. They should reflect values of inclusive and accessible education, and they should have an emphasis on diversity, equity and opportunity, the board wrote in its policy. They should also be relevant to the students the colleges serve and the geography of their regions.

The board created a guideline so that discussions about college names were rooted in the needs of the college, not just the historical merits of school's eponym, said Jeff Kraus, a spokesman for the Virginia Community College System.

"They believed that was important not only for today but for any potential future board consideration," Kraus said.