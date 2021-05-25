John Tyler Community College could have new name by July

John Tyler Community College could have a new name by July, eight months after a school task force recommended the Chesterfield school change its title.
The college intends to submit a new name for approval by the State Board for Community Colleges, by July, a school spokeswoman said.
The college has not yet submitted a new name, and it is unclear if leaders have settled on one.
Last week, the state board created a policy for how community colleges in the state should choose their names. They should reflect values of inclusive and accessible education, and they should have an emphasis on diversity, equity and opportunity, the board wrote in its policy. They should also be relevant to the students the colleges serve and the geography of their regions.
The board created a guideline so that discussions about college names were rooted in the needs of the college, not just the historical merits of school's eponym, said Jeff Kraus, a spokesman for the Virginia Community College System.
"They believed that was important not only for today but for any potential future board consideration," Kraus said.
Many of the state's community colleges already have names that reflect their region, including Tidewater Community College, which has campuses throughout the Hampton Roads area, and Northern Virginia Community College, which has six campuses throughout northern Virginia.
Three of the state's 23 community colleges have indicated they plan to change their names: John Tyler, Lord Fairfax in Warrenton and Thomas Nelson in Williamsburg.
Two other community colleges, Patrick Henry in Martinsville and Dabney S. Lancaster in Clifton Forge, decided not to change their names, but the state board has asked them to reconsider those decisions because the names don't reflect the new policy, Kraus said.
Last year, the board asked each college to review the appropriateness of their college, campus and facility names. John Tyler created a task force of students, faculty, staff and others to consider its name, and the task force determined a new title for the college was best. It wanted a name that made everyone feel welcome.
John Tyler was a Charles City County native the 10th president of the United States. In 1841, he was elected vice president to William Henry Harrison, and when Harrison died 31 days after inauguration, Tyler ascended to the highest office.
Tyler owned slaves and was elected to the Confederate Congress shortly before his death in 1862. His descendants have expressed disagreement about how he should be considered today.
The College of William & Mary decided last month to remove Tyler's names from one of its buildings.
The task force at John Tyler also recommended the college change the names of Godwin Hall and Bird Hall. Mills Godwin, a former Virginia governor, and former Virginia senator, supported Massive Resistance. The college won't change those names until after the college's name has changed, a school spokeswoman said.
Washington and Lee, a private four-year college in Lexington, also has considered changing its name by dropping Robert E. Lee from the school's title. The college said it expects to make a decision next month.
