John Tyler Community College has proposed changing its name to Brightpoint

John Tyler Community College plans to become Brightpoint Community College because the former U.S. president the school was named for was also a slaveowner who joined the Confederacy. The proposal comes a year after the state board asked Virginia community colleges to reassess the appropriateness of their school names. The State Board for Community Colleges will vote on the name change next week.

In November, a John Tyler task force made up of students, staff and others at the Chesterfield County college voted unanimously to change the school's name. Tyler, who was the 10th president of the United States, owned slaves, was elected to the Confederate Congress and buried under a Confederate flag in Richmond's Hollywood Cemetery when he died in 1862, less than a year after Virginia seceded from the union.

Descendants of John Tyler have expressed differing opinions on the effort to remove his name from the college. The College of William & Mary also removed the name from a campus building.