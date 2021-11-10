John Tyler Community College removes names of Godwin, Bird from campus buildings

“Integration, however slight, anywhere in Virginia would be a cancer eating at the very life blood of our public schools system,” he said in 1956.

The school will change the name of Godwin Hall to Discovery Hall, a title that speaks to the mission and vision of the college, a school spokesperson said.

There is a high school in western Henrico County named for Godwin, but there has been no serious movement to rename the building.

Bird was a state senator from 1944-1972, a doctor and the founder of a medical equipment company. He was the head of the Senate Education Committee in 1959 and opposed the ending of segregation required by the Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education.

Bird Hall will be renamed Beacon Hall, which was also chosen for its symbolism, the spokesperson said.

Bird’s name still stands on a Chesterfield County High School. Earlier this year, a column in the Petersburg Progress-Index newspaper called for the name’s removal.