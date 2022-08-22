Judge rejects suit: Ex-UVA student said he was suspended for comments on microaggressions

A federal court judge has sided with the University of Virginia in a free speech lawsuit filed in 2019 that garnered national attention and raised issues about conservative voices on college campuses.

The plaintiff, Kieran Ravi Bhattacharya, sued UVA's administration, claiming he was suspended from the School of Medicine because he publicly questioned professors' claims about microaggressions.

UVA countered that it dismissed Bhattacharya because of his threatening behavior and mental health concerns.

Judge Norman K. Moon ruled Friday that Bhattacharya failed to show evidence that his dismissal stemmed from his comments.

Brian Coy, spokesperson for UVA, said, "The university has and will continue to promote and protect the rights of community members to express their ideas and to challenge ideas with which they disagree."

A lawyer for Bhattacharya, Michael J. Lockerby, said in an interview the plaintiff has good mental health.

"We believe it is and has been fine," Lockerby said.

He called the idea that Bhattacharya's mental health led to his suspension "pretext."

The following account of Bhattacharya's suspension is based on court records.

In the fall of 2018, Bhattacharya, a UVA medical student at the time, attended a panel discussion on microaggressions. He asked the panel, "Is it a requirement, to be a victim of microaggression, that you are a member of a marginalized group?" No, said Beverly Adams, a professor from the psychology department.

Then he stated, "a microaggression is entirely dependent on how the person who's receiving it is reacting."

Another professor, Dr. Sara Rasmussen, said people might think they are telling harmless jokes, but the recipient of the joke could consider it insensitive.

Bhattacharya kept questioning Adams' research, asking how she developed her opinions and where she collected her evidence. The back and forth lasted 5 minutes.

Afterward, a professor filled out a "concern card," a tool used by the School of Medicine to monitor the professional behavior of students. The school's Academic Standards and Achievement Committee sent him a letter reminding him the important of showing respect to all.

But according to the university, Bhattacharya's mental health was the cause of his suspension.

He was hospitalized for two weeks in 2017 and discharged with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. According to court records doctors determined he had suffered a manic episode with psychosis.

In the fall of 2018, shortly after the microaggressions panel, a professor told Bhattacharya he was concerned for the student's mental health. Bhattacharya visited the school's Student Health Counsel and Psychological Services (CAPS), where a clinician petitioned for an emergency custody order, which was granted.

UVA police escorted him to the medical center for treatment, where he was hospitalized for two days.

Two days afterward, according to court records, Bhattacharya's mother called Charlottesville police, claiming her son was screaming, pounding his fists and exhibiting paranoid behavior, saying the UVA medical school was "out to get him." His then-girlfriend also sought and received a preliminary protective order.

Later, Bhattacharya told a dean "You better watch yourself," which led to a UVA employee calling police and officers taking him to the UVA emergency room. A Charlottesville General District Court judge issued a temporary detention order, and Bhattacharya was transported to Poplar Springs Hospital in Petersburg. He was released five days later.

Bhattacharya claimed he was tranquilized at the UVA emergency room for refusing bloodwork and woke up in the back of a police car while being transported to Poplar Springs. He claimed his girlfriend conspired with UVA administrators to depict him as mentally unstable.

UVA policy requires that students who miss class because of health issues be evaluated before returning to school. Bhattacharya declined to be evaluated, and the Academic Standards and Achievement Committee voted to suspend him for one year, citing what it termed his lack of professionalism and behavior.

A letter regarding his suspension referred to his "aggressive and inappropriate interactions in multiple situations," including the discussion panel, the conversation with the dean and a meeting with the committee.

Bhattacharya posted about his suspension on the website 4Chan and included a photograph of members of the committee. Some 4Chan users suggested he retaliate with violence, leading the UVA threat assessment team to convene and a police officer to order a no trespassing directive against Bhattacharya for four years.

The next summer, the School of Medicine declined his petition for readmission because he was banned on campus. In September 2019, he filed suit against the university.

On Friday, the judge ruled that while Bhattacharya is entitled to free speech, he showed no evidence that the content of his speech led to his suspension.

Lockerby, Bhattacharya's lawyer, declined to comment on the judge's ruling.