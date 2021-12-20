Kaine proposes bill to help underserved communities reach medical school

Sen. Tim Kaine has re-introduced a bill to increase representation of rural, underserved and students of color in medical school. Locally, the Expanding Medical Education Act would help grow health-related programs at Virginia Union University and help the university develop new ones, a spokesperson for the university said.

The bill would also provide funds to establish or expand medical schools in medically underserved areas or at minority-serving institutions.

The Health Resources and Services Administration designates most of Virginia’s rural counties as medically underserved, including Charles City County, Goochland County and King William County, as well as the city of Petersburg.

Kaine first sponsored the bill in July 2020, but it was not approved by the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. The 2021 version is cosponsored by Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

A cost has not been determined. The Department of Health and Human Services would determine how many schools receive funding and how much each would receive, a spokesperson for Kaine said.