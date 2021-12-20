Kaine proposes bill to help underserved communities reach medical school

Sen. Tim Kaine has re-introduced a bill to increase representation of rural, underserved and students of color in medical school. Locally, the Expanding Medical Education Act would help grow health-related programs at Virginia Union University and help the university develop new ones, a spokesperson for the university said.
The bill would also provide funds to establish or expand medical schools in medically underserved areas or at minority-serving institutions.
The Health Resources and Services Administration designates most of Virginia’s rural counties as medically underserved, including Charles City County, Goochland County and King William County, as well as the city of Petersburg.
Kaine first sponsored the bill in July 2020, but it was not approved by the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. The 2021 version is cosponsored by Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.
A cost has not been determined. The Department of Health and Human Services would determine how many schools receive funding and how much each would receive, a spokesperson for Kaine said.
Kaine has pushed for the legislation to be included in the Build Back Better bill, a $2 trillion education, health care and climate package led by President Joe Biden. The bill received a blow Sunday when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he would oppose the bill.
“Even before the pandemic, underserved, rural and minority communities faced too many barriers in accessing health care,” Kaine said in a statement. “This has only been exacerbated by nationwide physician shortages. One way we can address this issue is by diversifying and expanding our physician pipeline, as medical students of color and those from rural areas are more likely to practice in the communities they’re from.”
At Virginia Union students can pursue a bachelor’s in health science or a master’s in public health. Within each degree, the university offers tracts in health disparities. Kaine’s bill would help VUU in its commitment to “finding ways to help our underrepresented communities have access to quality health care with physicians who understand and identify with the ailments that affect communities of color,” said Pamela Cox, a spokesperson for VUU.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich