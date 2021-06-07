Kamras administration's timeline would not produce a new George Wythe High until 2027

"We have argued that with the support and help of the city, we could definitely have the same timeline," Rizzi said in an interview prior to Monday's meeting.

She later added: "I really feel like the advisory board is a good way to proceed. You know we have these hires, and then the timeline that the superintendent has provided. If we get some help and support from the city ... instead of like this line that they're drawing, I'm really, really hopeful and excited about where this can go."

During Monday's public comment period, various community members pleaded that the board consider and accept the mayor's compromise.

Robin Mines is a 5th District resident who has led a community effort to get the School Board to change course. In written remarks submitted to the board, she said: "It is unfortunate that 5 members of this Board has chosen to dig in their heels and refuse to even discuss the compromise proposed by the City of Richmond to move forward with the construction of a new Wythe facility."

She added later: "Please vote in support of the compromise that was proposed by the Mayor and members of the City Council on May 13th. This compromise meets the Boards concerns for having significant oversight, input, and control over the construction process - while also leveraging the City's resources to manage this and other large construction projects."