Kamras administration's timeline would not produce a new George Wythe High until 2027

The first timeline from Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras’ administration for the construction of a new George Wythe High School affirms what some of the school's students and alumni have feared — that the South Side high school won't be rebuilt until 2027, three years later than the city's plan.
According to the timeline, which was set to be presented to the Richmond School Board late Monday, three people to oversee school construction will be hired by October. The positions will be paid for by additional, unanticipated state funding. The administration's presentation had not taken place Monday night by press time.
Kamras estimates that a request for proposals will be issued by next Jan. 1, with the design contract awarded six months later and a construction contract awarded with a design-bid-build process by 2025. Finally, construction would be completed by 2027, with demolition of the old Wythe by 2028.
The timeline comes after the School Board, on a 5-4 vote, voted in April to take back school construction authority from the city, as allowed by state law.
Community members have continuously pressed the board, criticizing the decision to pass the “Schools Building Schools” resolution on April 12. So has Mayor Levar Stoney, who proposed a compromise on May 13, but the board voted not to discuss the topic at its following meeting.
Stoney's compromise would involve the creation of joint teams to oversee project management and public engagement. Members of the School Board have asked the mayor if he would be willing to transfer the RFP to the school system, but the city has said it isn't possible to do so for various reasons.
Before the School Board took its April 12 vote, a joint construction team with School Board members and city officials oversaw school construction. But the five board members who voted in favor of the resolution — Kenya Gibson, Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Stephanie Rizzi, Mariah White and Jonathan Young — argue that the city overpaid for the construction of three new schools that were completed in 2020.
Meanwhile, Kamras' administration notes that its estimated timeline for a new Wythe is based on using a “clean” design, or one that doesn’t start with a prototype, which Rizzi has been critical of. She represents the 5th District, which includes Wythe.
In May, Rizzi proposed a community advisory board for the collaborative construction of George Wythe that includes at least four staff members from the building, two students, and others. On Monday, she motioned for an increase that would allow a city staff member, along with a community member from the 8th and 9th districts since many students from those districts attend the 5th District school. The motion passed 8-1, with Chairwoman Cheryl Burke dissenting.
"We have argued that with the support and help of the city, we could definitely have the same timeline," Rizzi said in an interview prior to Monday's meeting.
She later added: "I really feel like the advisory board is a good way to proceed. You know we have these hires, and then the timeline that the superintendent has provided. If we get some help and support from the city ... instead of like this line that they're drawing, I'm really, really hopeful and excited about where this can go."
During Monday's public comment period, various community members pleaded that the board consider and accept the mayor's compromise.
Robin Mines is a 5th District resident who has led a community effort to get the School Board to change course. In written remarks submitted to the board, she said: "It is unfortunate that 5 members of this Board has chosen to dig in their heels and refuse to even discuss the compromise proposed by the City of Richmond to move forward with the construction of a new Wythe facility."
She added later: "Please vote in support of the compromise that was proposed by the Mayor and members of the City Council on May 13th. This compromise meets the Boards concerns for having significant oversight, input, and control over the construction process - while also leveraging the City's resources to manage this and other large construction projects."
