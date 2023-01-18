Kamras proposes $28.3 million increase in funding for Richmond schools

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras has proposed a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year and plans to ask the city for an additional $28.3 million in funding, up from last year’s $200.3 million appropriation.

With an expected increase of $6 million from the state and $2 million remaining from last year, the proposed revenue increase represents $35.3 million.

The bulk of the increase covers raises for teachers and other school staff that the school division must provide because of the new labor union contracts, which members voted to approve last month. RPS staff are the first public schools employees in Virginia to gain collective bargaining rights since the Virginia Supreme Court banned local government workers from unionizing in 1977.

The contracts will cost the school division an additional $24.2 million to cover provisions including a 40% raise for instructional assistants and a 25% raise for food service assistants over three years.

Under the Kamras administration, RPS has increased teacher salaries by about 30%. The average salary for a teacher in 2018 when Kamras took over as superintendent was $52,000. Under the new labor union contracts, the average RPS teacher salary will be nearly $68,000.

Kamras’ proposed budget also includes a $6.8 million increase to cover staff positions that have previously been covered by pandemic-era federal funds. Those positions include 30 staff for the Richmond Virtual Academy, which will become an official school of record this fall.

Also among the budget increases are $1.9 million for student wellness and $1.2 million for targeted supports for English language learners.

Kamras also proposed $1.3 million in cuts to central office staff.

“These are never easy, but I continue to work extremely hard, as I know the board does as well, to hold our schools harmless, which we have continued to do since 2018,” Kamras said Monday night.

Some school board members were miffed to learn that one of the cuts included the coordinator for the gifted and talented program.

“That's such an important program… providing opportunities of equitable academics for students, particularly our minority students…” said School Board member Shonda Harris-Muhammed, who represents the 6th District. “There should have been data provided to the school board that justified the plan to adjust… any part of that gifted program.”

Kamras said he wants to not only maintain the gifted program, but also expand it.

“I'm trying to realign and combine some things in the academic office, so that we can be more efficient and provide, actually, even more services to our students but typically, what ends up happening is that it's perceived as a reduction,” Kamras said. “Unfortunately, we have to cut some positions and reorganize even more if we are going to be able to afford some of these new investments… for our schools.”

Throughout January and February, the School Board will hold several work sessions and at least one public hearing before finalizing a budget recommendation to send to Mayor Levar Stoney in February.

Richmond City Council must adopt an appropriation for RPS by May 15, and the School Board can work until June to make adjustments and balance the budget before adopting a final budget in June.

