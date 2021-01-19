Kamras proposes $341 million spending plan to school board

Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras on Tuesday proposed a budget for the next fiscal year with raises for all employees, targeted spending on socio-emotional supports and and other costly COVID-19 measures mostly covered by anticipated federal dollars.
The nearly $341 million spending plan is built on a $9 million bump in local and state funds. Kamras hopes to spread $54 million in federal stimulus funds over the next three fiscal years.
The system's needs have increased as RPS grapples with the fallout of the pandemic, but this year's requested $5 million increase in local dollars is well below last year's requested local increase of $21 million.
The local and state increase would help defray anticipated increases in health premiums for workers and cover a 2% raise and 1.17% step increase for all RPS employees. He also wants to include year-round school for 5,000 high needs students, which is expected to cost about $8 million.
For the incoming fiscal year, Kamras also wants to take $25 million of the $54 million in federal stimulus funds to address socio-emotional issues and learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the line items he proposed to the board was an additional 40 academic days for the 5,000 high-needs students, which would be a start to year-round school that previous members of the Richmond School Board have supported. That charge would be $8 million, according to the presentation.
For this current fiscal year, he is proposing to use $16 million for facility enhancements and additional technology. In fiscal year 2023, he hopes the Board will approve the remaining $13 million to begin to phase out federal funds required to keep socio-emotional resources in place since the federal stimulus funding is only offered once.
The city school system anticipates receiving about $1 million less in state sales tax revenue than last year.
Jonathan Young, Vice Chair of the Board, said the budget is a step in the right direction.
"This budget proposal is aimed at addressing the gap pertinent to the resources lost because of COVID," Young said in an interview. "It proposes to address the learning loss by going to a year round calendar and extending instructional time up to 40 additional days for 5000 students. That is is a big bold plan."
The city contribution will account for 54% of the general fund according to the proposal document, and the state's funds will offer about 36% of the budget.
Public comments on Tuesday centered on a proposed renewal of Superintendent Jason Kamras’ contract, with many parents and teachers writing in support. The Richmond Free Press this week reported the School Board has been deadlocked over whether to extend the contract two or four years. His current contract includes an annual salary of $250,000 and expires June 30.
