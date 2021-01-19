Kamras proposes $341 million spending plan to school board

For this current fiscal year, he is proposing to use $16 million for facility enhancements and additional technology. In fiscal year 2023, he hopes the Board will approve the remaining $13 million to begin to phase out federal funds required to keep socio-emotional resources in place since the federal stimulus funding is only offered once.

The city school system anticipates receiving about $1 million less in state sales tax revenue than last year.

Jonathan Young, Vice Chair of the Board, said the budget is a step in the right direction.

"This budget proposal is aimed at addressing the gap pertinent to the resources lost because of COVID," Young said in an interview. "It proposes to address the learning loss by going to a year round calendar and extending instructional time up to 40 additional days for 5000 students. That is is a big bold plan."

The city contribution will account for 54% of the general fund according to the proposal document, and the state's funds will offer about 36% of the budget.

Public comments on Tuesday centered on a proposed renewal of Superintendent Jason Kamras’ contract, with many parents and teachers writing in support. The Richmond Free Press this week reported the School Board has been deadlocked over whether to extend the contract two or four years. His current contract includes an annual salary of $250,000 and expires June 30.