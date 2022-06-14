 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kamras tests positive for COVID, will miss remaining RPS graduations

  • 0
20220223_MET_RPS_AWE05

Superintendent Jason Kamras

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH/

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced Tuesday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss the remaining RPS graduations.

Kamras wrote on Twitter: “After 2+ yrs, I just tested positive for COVID-19 for 1st time. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to attend the rest of our graduations.

My colleague J. Austin Brown will accept the graduates for me. To the Class of 2022, I’m SO proud of you and love you very much!”

RPS graduations wrap up Wednesday, with a potential rain date of Thursday.

jnocera@timesdispatch.com

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

France's Macron in danger of losing majority in parliamentary vot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News