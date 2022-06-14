Kamras tests positive for COVID, will miss remaining RPS graduations

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced Tuesday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss the remaining RPS graduations.

Kamras wrote on Twitter: “After 2+ yrs, I just tested positive for COVID-19 for 1st time. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to attend the rest of our graduations.

My colleague J. Austin Brown will accept the graduates for me. To the Class of 2022, I’m SO proud of you and love you very much!”

RPS graduations wrap up Wednesday, with a potential rain date of Thursday.