Lab schools could open as early as next fall in Virginia

College partnership laboratory schools could open in Virginia as early as next fall, the state's secretary of education said Wednesday, as she laid out plans for out colleges can apply, receive approval and launch their schools all within the next year.

The urgency reflects the importance of lab schools to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Secretary Aimee Guidera told the state Board of Education.

"This is a really fast timeline," board member Andy Rotherham said. "It can be done, but it's an ambitious timeline."

Earlier this year, the General Assembly allocated $100 million toward the startup costs for launching lab schools, which are alternative forms of public education for K-12 students sponsored by colleges and universities. Lab schools have been a central part of Youngkin's agenda since his inauguration.

More than 35 universities, community colleges and higher education centers in the state have expressed interest, the administration said, including locally Virginia State, Virginia Union, Virginia Commonwealth University and Richard Bland College.

There's only enough money for 25 planning grants, which means two colleges in the same "neighborhood" might have to combine efforts, Guidera said. The Board of Education approved the guidelines for these planning grants Wednesday.

An approved lab school can apply for an initial start-up grant to support one-time costs of up to $1 million. These costs include renovation of the facility, purchase of classroom materials and equipment, short-term staffing and more. The start-up funds can't be used for land acquisition, new construction or building-wide renovations.

More funds will be available for each lab school on a per-student basis to pay teachers' salaries, cover building leases and to buy supplies and technology.

Schools cannot charge for tuition and should develop their own financial plan. After the first $100 million is spent, the schools might have to fund themselves. While Guidera would like to see the General Assembly provide more funding, she couldn't guarantee it will. It's up to each college to develop a plan for how its lab school will be sustainable in the long term.

That's where businesses and philanthropic organizations come in, Guidera said. Search engine giant Google has pledged to invest $250,000 toward lab schools with CodeVA, which teaches computer coding to teachers and students. Microsoft, which owns a data center in Mecklenburg County, and Lego, which announced plans to build a sprawling $1 billion factory in Chesterfield, also indicated interest, Guidera said.

"This is not a flash-in-the-pan approach," Guidera added.

McKenzie Snow, Youngkin's deputy secretary of education, said she'd like to see colleges apply for lab schools this fall. In its application, a college must state its mission, plan for its instructional program, an assessment plan and details about a location, governance structure, administration, staffing and more.

A standing committee will review applications and recommend to the board whether to approve or deny the lab school's application. The full board of education will make the final call. Schools could be approved as early as this winter.

Once they receive approval, they could begin recruiting teachers and students as early as February and open in time for the 2023-24 school year. They should open no later than the fall of 2024, the administration said.

Lab schools should be spread out across Virginia, Guidera said. There are eight Virginia Department of Education superintendent's regions in the state, and each region will have one lab school before any region has two, she said.

The administration says each school should reflect the needs of its community. In Lynchburg, for example, Liberty University, other colleges, businesses and nonprofit organizations want to focus on literacy and middle school students. The school district in Mecklenburg County wants a lab school that prepares students for careers.

"I think there will be an abundance of applications," board member Alan Seibert said.