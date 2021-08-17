Lacking bus drivers ahead of school next week, Chesterfield schools urges parents to drive kids to school

Chesterfield County Public Schools finds itself beginning another school year with a bus driver shortage, asking parents a week ahead of the new school year to drive their kids to school.
In a short video posted online Sunday morning, Superintendent Merv Daugherty urged parents to drive their child to school because of a lack of bus drivers. The system has over 690 buses in its fleet, including two brand-new electric buses, but not enough drivers.
“We have a bus driver shortage. There’s no doubt about it, everyone in this country is working on trying to find enough employees to fill this position,” Daugherty said. “We are short about 100 bus drivers.”
Across the country, school districts are scrambling to find enough bus drivers, with some offering bonuses to new drivers, compensation to parents driving their children and even delaying the start of school.
“The industry also suffered severe economic losses and furloughed thousands of employees over the course of the pandemic, so the driver shortage has only been amplified by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a press release from the National School Transportation Association.
Each school day, nearly 26 million children and their families rely on being driven to school by a yellow school bus, according to the association.
“We are asking you to please drive your child to school this year,” Daugherty said in the video.
Daugherty’s words are a sense of déjà vu from last fall when the school system begged parents to drive their children to school as the school system reopened with cohorts of students.
“Frankly, we need you,” Chief Operations Officer Josh Davis said during a town hall last October. The need last year was due to the limited capacity on buses because of COVID-19, the district needed parents to pitch in and drive.
According to the district’s career portal, no prior experience is necessary and bus drivers make between $17 and $25 an hour. Hired on for 10-months a year, drivers are eligible for a $100 safe-driving bonus each semester and a monthly $50 bonus for perfect attendance.
Bus drivers also receive full-time benefits including retirement, health, dental and life insurances, paid leave and more.
Chesterfield’s year begins next week with a staggered start on Aug. 23-24.