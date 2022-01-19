Learning and teaching a daily struggle with omicron spiking in Chesterfield Schools

Coming back to school after winter break, Lucy, an 11-year-old Chesterfield fifth-grader, now has to keep her mask on during outdoor recess, while a piece of plexiglass cuts through all lunch tables, making it even harder to chat during lunch as all other conversations bounce off the cafeteria walls.

Lucy sits at the same rectangular table in her classroom all day instead of switching for classes. Her teacher also teaches all subjects, sometimes teaching from lesson plans made by the teacher who Lucy should be learning from.

The classroom setup has students sitting across from each other, with two students per table. Lucy, whose last name is being withheld at her parents' request, wonders why individual desks aren’t being used to separate students, or why school divisions aren't considering a temporary return to virtual learning.

Lucy said her teacher does have to remind her fellow classmates to keep their masks over their noses during the school year. Only a few students, including Lucy, wear KN95 masks to school. Most of her classmates wear either cloth or medical masks. Health experts have repeatedly recommended N95 and KN95 masks to minimize the spread of Omicron.