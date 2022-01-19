Learning and teaching a daily struggle with omicron spiking in Chesterfield Schools

As the Chesterfield County School Board prepares to decide Thursday whether to continue requiring students to wear masks in schools, the district has been reporting record levels of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
As of Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Public School COVID dashboard reported 1,160 cases among students and staff for the past seven days. Of the 1,160 cases, 991 were students and 169 were staff members. On Tuesday alone of this week, the district recorded 335 cases, 299 of which were infected students. Last Tuesday, Jan. 11, the district recorded 388 cases, the highest for the month so far.
The board faces competing pressures: Should they side with the newly elected governor's order to allow parents to make decisions on masks? Or with the teachers union that says masks are an essential part of keeping workers and children safe during a period when case counts and staffing levels threaten schools' ability to open?
As Omicron continues to infect at rapid rates, school districts nationwide have found themselves understaffed and unable to balance learning and safety. Broward County Public Schools in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Sweetwater Union High School District in Chula Vista Calif. have had students warehoused in gyms and auditoriums because of a lack of teachers and substitutes. In recent weeks students in Boston, Chicago and New York City have held separate walkouts urging school officials to strengthen COVID-19 school safety measures.
Shannon Macaulay, a ninth- and-12th-grade English teacher at Meadowbrook High School, said the student and staff quarantines are disrupting learning. While Macaulay uploads assignments and class materials online, if students are ill they cannot do the work on time. Macaulay said she struggles to get all of her work from students, with a lot of assignments coming in late.
On Tuesday, 2,839 students were in quarantine, according to the district COVID dashboard.
When teachers are out sick that also creates a bump in the learning process, Macaulay said, as other teachers who do not teach the subject at hand are filling in. Having an English teacher be a pinch hitter for either a Spanish teacher or math teacher results in the absent teacher leaving classroom work that doesn’t require instruction.
“I think a lot of us are anxious about not having enough staff to cover the classrooms as we do want to provide a top-notch education,” Macaulay said, who teaches an additional class for a stipend.
“I don’t think anything feels like 2019, but I think things are better than virtual learning. You can [now] make personal connections with students. I would like to keep it that way as much as possible but I want to keep it that way safely,” Macaulay said.
Coming back to school after winter break, Lucy, an 11-year-old Chesterfield fifth-grader, now has to keep her mask on during outdoor recess, while a piece of plexiglass cuts through all lunch tables, making it even harder to chat during lunch as all other conversations bounce off the cafeteria walls.
Lucy sits at the same rectangular table in her classroom all day instead of switching for classes. Her teacher also teaches all subjects, sometimes teaching from lesson plans made by the teacher who Lucy should be learning from.
The classroom setup has students sitting across from each other, with two students per table. Lucy, whose last name is being withheld at her parents' request, wonders why individual desks aren’t being used to separate students, or why school divisions aren't considering a temporary return to virtual learning.
Lucy said her teacher does have to remind her fellow classmates to keep their masks over their noses during the school year. Only a few students, including Lucy, wear KN95 masks to school. Most of her classmates wear either cloth or medical masks. Health experts have repeatedly recommended N95 and KN95 masks to minimize the spread of Omicron.
Barbara Pierson Schaedel, who retired from the district in 2018, is working as a long-term substitute at a Chesterfield elementary school. She began in October and finishes up at the end of the month.
Her elementary school is not requiring masks for outdoor recess; however, students do stay with their class and rotate around the playground. Students also sit with the same group for homeroom, lunch, and resource classes. Her students switch classrooms for math class, where they sit with the same group of students each day.
Since the omicron variant has hit the schools, Schaedel said student “attendance will just drive you absolutely crazy.”
Normally a few students are out during flu season, but in recent weeks it has been a rotating door of kids out for a week or more at a time. A positive test still means a 10-day quarantine in Chesterfield, though other districts have cut that time to 5 days in line with CDC recommendations. Schaedel has noticed her students are anxious about being exposed and having to miss so much schoolwork.
Like Macaulay, Schaedel said class coverage is being piecemealed together amidst teacher and substitute shortages. Some classes, mostly in the younger grades, have had to eat lunch in their classrooms on occasion because there aren’t enough staff members available to be in the cafeteria during lunch. Schaedel said her school administration has lent a hand with coverage.
In a statement, the Chesterfield Education Association expressed concern in the ability of teachers to orchestrate in-person learning under current COVID conditions.
While the teacher’s union is in agreement with school administration that in-person is the best possible environment for students, “this statement only remains true if we have sufficient staff and support to provide an in-person environment that is conducive to learning. We cannot avoid the reality that we are approaching a staffing situation that makes in-person learning unrealistic in every building every day.”
The union recommended the school system develop a learning plan for the remainder of the school year and also provide KN95 masks and at-home testing kits to staff, students and families. At last week’s school board meeting, district officials said there are currently not enough masks to hand out to every staff member and that 7,000 test kits, to be split among 62,000 students and nearly 8,000 staff members, has been requested from the Virginia Department of Health.
In an updated statement last week, the union said each Chesterfield school received one box of masks, allowing for each employee to have a single mask.
“Thank you,” the union wrote on Jan. 13. “We look forward to the next delivery soon.”