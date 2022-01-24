Legislators aim to prohibit colleges from holding a student's transcript hostage

Unable to pay her bills to Virginia Commonwealth University, Salona Perkins dropped out and enrolled in community college.
But VCU wouldn’t give Perkins her transcript until she paid her debt, denying her of college credit. Without that credit, she was forced to repeat her general education classes.
“It’s holding back my career,” Perkins said.
Universities sometimes hold a student’s transcript hostage if a student hasn’t fully paid his or her tuition and fees. But a bill before the Senate would restrict colleges from denying students their transcripts. A subcommittee on Monday advanced the bill to the full committee.
Too often, students who cannot obtain their transcripts are unable to get a job, and they have no money to pay off their debt, said Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, the bill’s sponsor.
“It creates a vicious cycle,” Hashmi said. “If you can’t work, you can’t repay your debt.”
But opponents say the bill takes away a college’s only leverage to receiving the money it is owed.
The bill came about after a report by Virginia Public Media revealed that students who cannot pay off their debt to a college often cannot find the financial resources to continue their education. The bill addresses direct-to-school debt and not debt owed on federal loans.
Generally, a student can’t start a semester without having paid tuition and fees. But if a student’s financial aid falls short, the student and the college can come to an agreement to pay the remainder of the bill after the semester has begun. Debts may range from $100 to $500, Hashmi said.
During the pandemic, the number of indebted students at Virginia State University grew, and so did the amount they owed. So VSU, along with other historically Black colleges and universities, used Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to pay off students’ debt. VSU and Virginia Union University directed $8 million toward the initiative, helping 2,500 students.
The law dictates that colleges “aggressively” pursue the debt they are owed. Withholding a student’s record of academic achievement can keep a student from transferring to another college or proving they’ve gained the credential necessary to begin employment. Students in debt often simply stop their education altogether, Hashmi said.
After the bill was written, colleges asked for an amendment, which Hashmi agreed to: Colleges would still be able to withhold a student’s diploma until a debt is paid. The transcript would indicate if a student has graduated.
Before he could graduate college, Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, had to pay off all his parking tickets, he said. His father was kind enough to write the check, but not every student is afforded that benefit. Students should be accountable for their debts, but he believes it’s not appropriate for colleges to withhold transcripts.
Opponents say the bill strips colleges from their only recourse when pursuing debt.
“I don’t know what else will drive a student who has debt to a university to pay off that debt if they have their transcript,” said Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, who voted against the bill.
Colleges can turn over the debt collection to an agency, Hashmi added.
The Office of the Attorney General has not taken a position on the bill, but the law would make it more difficult for colleges to collect on delinquent accounts, said Josh Humphries, a representative of Attorney General Jason Miyares.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich