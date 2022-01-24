Legislators aim to prohibit colleges from holding a student's transcript hostage

Unable to pay her bills to Virginia Commonwealth University, Salona Perkins dropped out and enrolled in community college.

But VCU wouldn’t give Perkins her transcript until she paid her debt, denying her of college credit. Without that credit, she was forced to repeat her general education classes.

“It’s holding back my career,” Perkins said.

Universities sometimes hold a student’s transcript hostage if a student hasn’t fully paid his or her tuition and fees. But a bill before the Senate would restrict colleges from denying students their transcripts. A subcommittee on Monday advanced the bill to the full committee.

Too often, students who cannot obtain their transcripts are unable to get a job, and they have no money to pay off their debt, said Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, the bill’s sponsor.

“It creates a vicious cycle,” Hashmi said. “If you can’t work, you can’t repay your debt.”

But opponents say the bill takes away a college’s only leverage to receiving the money it is owed.