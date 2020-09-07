Liberty Middle School in Hanover delays reopening after 3 faculty members test positive for COVID-19

After three faculty members tested positive at Liberty Middle School, instruction originally scheduled to begin Tuesday will begin remotely Thursday, according to a news release from Hanover County Public Schools.
The release stated that up to 15 other staff members at the school may have been exposed, but that other faculty and other staff members from the school system who have been inside the building during the past two weeks may be at risk.
The three who tested positive and those who were exposed are all quarantined, according to the release.
"With regard to resuming in-person instruction, we will continue to work closely with the Hanover Health Department to evaluate all available data to determine if it is safe to reopen LMS next week," according to the release.
Instruction at Liberty was scheduled to begin Tuesday, along with the rest of Hanover schools. Sixty-percent of the district's students are heading back in person.
Locally, Hanover is the only public school system bringing its students back in person. Statewide, it's one of 10 school systems doing so. Additionally, it's the largest system in the state that's abiding by a semi-normal schedule this school year with in-person learning.
Chris Whitley, public information officer for Hanover schools, didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.