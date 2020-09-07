Liberty Middle School in Hanover delays reopening after 3 faculty members test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After three faculty members tested positive at Liberty Middle School, instruction originally scheduled to begin Tuesday will begin remotely Thursday, according to a news release from Hanover County Public Schools.

The release stated that up to 15 other staff members at the school may have been exposed, but that other faculty and other staff members from the school system who have been inside the building during the past two weeks may be at risk.

The three who tested positive and those who were exposed are all quarantined, according to the release.

"With regard to resuming in-person instruction, we will continue to work closely with the Hanover Health Department to evaluate all available data to determine if it is safe to reopen LMS next week," according to the release.

Instruction at Liberty was scheduled to begin Tuesday, along with the rest of Hanover schools. Sixty-percent of the district's students are heading back in person.