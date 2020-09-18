Limiting screen time used to be a parenting challenge. With virtual learning, it's impossible. Here's what experts say.

Technology isn't going away, so parents need to figure out how to best use it within their family, said Holt, the family life coach, and that comes down to simply strengthening family ties.

That can start by parents creating rules and boundaries for their families, clearly communicating those expectations - but also modeling them.

For example, she said families can decide that everyone turns off their phones during dinner or other family times so that they can all talk to each other. Adults can put tablets down or turn off computers well before bedtimes so that children see that getting a good night's sleep is important. The family can take bike rides or do some other sort of activity outside together, and if a child is watching television or their tablet, parents can watch it with the child and ask questions to stimulate creative thinking.

With all of these things, "you are are helping them engage in a world where they are thinking for themselves," she said, "and not letting something else think for them."

She added: "as long as the virtual world doesn't take over those things," Holt said, referring to the important social, emotional and physical moments for families, her message to parents is: "you can do this."