'Lit Limo' among RPS buses damaged in Wednesday's Chamberlayne Avenue fire

On her way to a Richmond Public Schools maintenance facility early Wednesday morning Judy Deichman received a call. She quickly learned that a two-alarm fire had damaged a few RPS buses damaged beyond repair, including the “Lit Limo.”

Two summers ago, Deichman, the instructional specialist for library media in RPS, jump started the mobile library bus, first aimed at tackling learning loss for students during the summer months. But once RPS announced the 2020-2021 school year would be virtual, the Lit Limo stayed in commission, driving around to children each and every day.

The bus is “very personal. It's actually what's gotten me through the pandemic because I was able to see kids five days a week and give them books, so it was kind of like a godsend,” Deichman said in an interview Thursday. Deichman facilitated a similar program in a previous school district.

The bus provides brand-new books for children of all ages. The children keep the books which include picture books, chapter books, bilingual books, and books for middle- and high school students. Popular requests include graphic novels, the "Nate the Great" series and the "Magic Tree House" series.

“When they start asking for a particular book, that love [for reading] is starting to be fostered,” Deichman said.

The newly renovated Lit Limo began its summer schedule only two days before the fire at a repairs and maintenance warehouse at 1903 Chamberlayne Ave., a facility the school division has leased for nearly 25 years.

The Lit Limo will continue its summer schedule with the old bus, Deichman said.

At least four school buses and two vehicles inside the facility and a bus outside of the garage were damaged beyond repair in the blaze at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to fire officials.

The school system originally leased the facility in February 1997. The School Board unanimously approved a one-year lease extension in May. TRP Chamberlayne, LLC., owner of the facility, agreed to the one-year extension with RPS for roughly $113,000, an increase of 4% from the prior year.

A May 2014 RPS transportation audit conducted by the city auditor’s office recommended the division stop leasing the Chamberlayne Avenue site, in order to save money.

In 2004, the division purchased property at 3501 Belt Blvd. for $1.1 million with the intent of remolding it as a repair and maintenance facility.

Last month, the RPS administration recommended that the School Board approve the one-year-lease extension so the division could have more time to “identify a suitable replacement location,” according to the May presentation.

The Lit Limo Twitter account confirmed the fate of the new bus Thursday afternoon: “Yes, it is sad but true that the new Lit Limo was in the fire yesterday! We will regroup and we hope to have a wheelchair accessible and air conditioned bus soon!!”

Renovations to a new Lit Limo began back in October, but after money ran out, work stalled until recently, when WRIC stepped in during its annual Founder’s Day. Donations were received from the division’s education association and the public. On June 17, employees of WRIC, the Richmond ABC TV affiliate, worked on the new bus and put in brand new flooring, cabinets and countertops.

On Wednesday, Deichman was on her way to the facility to go over the final details for the new bus, including a donated sound system for the bus. The new bus also had a wheelchair lift and air conditioning.

A spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools did not respond to a list of questions by press time Thursday.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, in response to questions, a Richmond Fire & Emergency Services spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.