Loudoun School Board fires superintendent after 'preventable' sex assault

The Loudoun County School Board fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday night, following the release of a report on Monday from a special grand jury that said it believed Ziegler lied about a sexual assault in a county school.

The special grand jury, convened by Attorney General Jason Miyares, found that county school district administrators were “looking out for their own interests,” leading to a preventable sexual assault in a county school.

A student at Stone Bridge High School sexually assaulted a girl on campus in May 2021 and was then transferred to the county’s Broad Run High School, where he abducted and sexually assaulted another girl at school just five months later.

The Loudoun County Public Schools district spokesman confirmed that Ziegler was fired by a unanimous vote of the School Board.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on his first day in office Jan. 15, authorized Miyares to investigate Loudoun’s schools after news broke that the same student committed both assaults.

“The special grand jury's report on the horrific sexual assaults in Loudoun has exposed wrongdoing, prompted disciplinary actions, and provided families with the truth,” Youngkin tweeted on Wednesday. “I will continue to empower parents and push for accountability on behalf of our students.”

The Virginia GOP on Wednesday criticized the Democrat-led School Board and applauded Republican efforts to force accountability.

"In the coming weeks and months, Virginia Republicans will continue to push for accountability from the officials involved in these incidents," the Virginia GOP said in a statement. "Though the grand jury report cannot reverse the trauma experienced by the female victims in these cases, it will help prevent future attacks and provide some sense of justice to the affected families."

Partisan tensions around the issue heightened after it was discovered that the assailant was wearing a skirt when he entered the girls bathroom in May 2021 and sexually assaulted a female student.

He is described in the report as gender fluid, which means a person whose gender identity is not fixed. There is no evidence that the student is transgender.

The October 2021 assault occurred shortly after the school system adopted a policy — as it was required to by law — to conform with the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students. The state policy directed schools to allow students to use restrooms that aligned with their gender identities.

At the time of the May 2021 assault, the school system determined bathroom access by birth sex.

The father of the girl who was sexually assaulted in May 2021 was arrested at a Loudoun School Board meeting last year on charges including disorderly conduct. The Democratic Party of Virginia then defended School Board members.

"The violence, threats, and intimidation from opponents of the Loudoun School Board are completely unacceptable. No public officials should be treated like this," the Democratic Party of Virginia said on Twitter in June 2021. Youngkin "and Va. Republicans need to stop fanning the flames before people get hurt."

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, announced last month that he is running for Senate in the newly drawn 16th District in western Henrico. A VanValkenburg campaign video included video of the father of the girl who was assaulted in May 2021 being thrown out of a School Board meeting with a voiceover saying: "Look, if you want phony culture wars, I'm not your guy."

The video has since been deleted. VanValkenburg said that the inclusion of the clip was unintentional, and his campaign took the video down as soon as it realized the mistake. The intended message, he said, was the problematic nature of political speech leading to violence.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, noted that he has been pushing for accountability since the situation arose last year. In a letter dated Oct. 14, 2021, Morrissey wrote to Ziegler, the Loudoun superintendent, asking for information about the May assault.

A school division attorney wrote back and said he was unable to disclose information due to a federal privacy law.

Parents and politicians have severely criticized Ziegler and the school division's administration for their handling of the sexual assaults, and the initial failure to report the May 2021 assault to the state education department, as is required by law.

The special grand jury report outlines what it calls the failures of school administrators “at every juncture” to prevent the assailant from assaulting a second student.

On July 2, 2021, two arrest warrants were issued against the student for two counts of forcible sodomy pertaining to the May assault at Stone Bridge. The student was detained for a few weeks, then released and transferred to Broad Run High School.

At his new school, the student showed predatory behaviors, including following certain students, grabbing a girl’s shoulder “really hard,” and asking classmates about nude photographs, according to the report.

Ziegler and other top administrators learned of his behavior and knew it was the same student who sexually assaulted a student just four months prior at another Loudoun school, according to the report. The student received a verbal warning for his behavior.

Weeks later, and just five months after the May assault, the assailant abducted a girl into a classroom, put her in a chokehold until she couldn’t breathe, then sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

“Had any one of a number of individuals across a variety of entities spoken up or realized a serious problem was brewing regarding earlier incidents at (Broad Run) then the sexual assault most likely would not have occurred,” the report states. “But nobody did.”