Low-income students in Virginia are filling out fewer FAFSA forms and putting off college

After a year-plus of taking classes online, students also questioned the logic of paying thousands of dollars for more remote classes. Some at Buckingham considered taking a gap year, Scott said. While many classes have returned to an in-person environment, a chunk of classes remain online at schools such as VCU.

“Why go into debt just to sit in a room and do all my classes through Zoom?” Davis said. “It didn’t make sense to all our students.”

There are benefits to filling out FAFSA of which most students aren’t aware. FAFSA enables a student to receive state and institutional aid, too. But it’s often a limited amount of money, and the students who complete their form first are the ones who get the money. Plus students can have a better shot at being accepted to a college if the college knows the student’s financial situation.

College enrollment is down, too

After FAFSA rates declined last year, a lower college enrollment followed this year. Undergraduate enrollment at Virginia colleges and universities is slightly below the 2020 level and down 2% from 2019.