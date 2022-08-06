LULAC calls for a Richmond schools commission to support Latino students

The Richmond Region League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is calling on Richmond Public Schools to establish a commission to support the success of Latino students in the district.

According to state data from the fall of 2020, 18.5% of the district’s student body was Hispanic, while Black students made up 55.4% of the student body and white students accounted for 21%.

For the past three school years, according to state data and the organization’s letter, Latino students in RPS have trailed all of their peers with on-time graduation rates. For example in the 2020-21 school year, 57.2% of Latino students graduated from RPS, compared with 80.1% of Black students, 93.3% of white students and 78.5% of all students, according to state data.

Establishing a communitywide Commission on the Status of Latino students in RPS “is needed to comprehensively assess current issues related to the academic and non-academic success of Latino students (including English learners) and to identify policy, programmatic, and administrative steps aimed at significantly improving academic and non-academic outcomes for RPS’ Latino students,” according to an Aug. 1 letter from the Richmond chapter of LULAC.

A report on K-12 performance that the Youngkin administration released in May found that following the state’s public school closures during COVID-19, the most “devastating” learning loss affected Black and Hispanic students and students living in poverty.

Vilma Seymour, president of the Richmond branch, submitted the letter last week to RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras and School Board Chairwoman Shonda Harris-Muhammed. Seymour also read portions of the letter during public comment during Monday’s School Board meeting. There was no formal discussion of the proposal.

However, later during the meeting, School Board member Stephanie Rizzi asked her colleagues to consider LULAC’s proposal in full, including forming the commission. Harris-Muhammed immediately concurred.

The proposal looks to charge a commission with assessing existing programming that is designed to meet the needs of Latino students and English learners, develop a multiyear plan to improve academic outcomes and the well-being of Latino students, gather perspectives from the Latino community and more.

“[While] Latino students are the fastest-growing segment of RPS enrollment ... RPS has never focused sustained system-wide priority attention on specific issues impacting the well-being and achievement of Latino students,” the proposal letter reads.

The commission, according to the proposal, would have between four and six community members (including parents of RPS Latino and English learner students), two or three Latino high school students, community organization representatives, RPS staff, two School Board members (with at least one representing a South Side district) and more.

The Richmond LULAC chapter wrote that its proposal is consistent with the Dreams4RPS Strategic Plan and the district’s overall commitment for equity for all students.

Dreams4RPS, a five-year plan that ends in 2023, includes prioritizing safe and loving school cultures, hiring high-quality staff, fostering a passion for learning with engaging instruction, establishing community and family partnerships, and modernizing buildings.

In a July appearance before the School Board, Seymour asked for the commission to be formed. She brought a letter from a concerned member of the George Wythe High community that she said “detailed unacceptable treatment of the Latino and English learner population” at the school.

Seymour said English-learner students are crammed into small classrooms with not enough desks, forcing some to sit on the floor.

Spanish-speaking school visitors “are routinely ignored by front desk personnel,” said Seymour, adding that teachers have been told they will not receive a substitute to cover their class because the substitutes only want to work with students who speak English.

The Richmond LULAC chapter is asking for the commission to be established ahead of the upcoming school year and for members to be named no later than Sept. 20. The 2022-23 academic year begins Aug. 29.