Lynchburg judge throws out lawsuit that threatened Virginia's transgender students' protections

City of Lynchburg Judge J. Frederick Watson, who dismissed the case on Tuesday, wrote in the opinion “because the model policies are directed only to school boards, they cannot affect or aggrieve anyone other than the school boards.” The groups in the lawsuit failed to demonstrate how the model policies “aggrieved” them, Watson wrote.

Christian Action Network did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

“While the court’s decision is a disappointing development, TFF [The Family Foundation] and FFLC [Founding Freedoms Law Center] are continuing to help school boards everywhere reject this terrible “guidance,” Founding Freedoms Law Center said in an online statement.

Equality Virginia, the ACLU of Virginia, and more than 50 partners and school board leaders across the state filed an amicus brief earlier this month encouraging the court to deny the lawsuit.