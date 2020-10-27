Maggie Walker Black Alumni Network releases data after surveying Black students, alumni and parents

“Multiple respondents recounted incidents of being tokenized, and several were discouraged by guidance counselors from applying to certain schools because they wouldn’t get in,” the survey states. “Or, upon acceptance, being told by students and faculty alike that their admission was due not to merit, but their skin color.”

Rasheeda Creighton, a Black alumna from the very first class of the Governor's School created the survey and sits on the strategic plan’s implementation committee. She said she was not surprised by the things shared in the survey because she experienced it herself.

“I expected a lot of the [responses], 'It was difficult, I felt isolated,'" she said. "I did not necessarily expect so many of the discouraging statements that were shared, especially about counselors. That was frustrating."

Bob Lowerre, the director of the school, said he found the results eye-opening. Among the suggestions to allow Black students to feel more welcome was adding anti-racist training, more interaction between Black students and Black alumni, more Black teachers, and more support for Black students.

Lowerre said the school is committed to doing such, and has even already begun working on some of those suggestions.