Maggie Walker Black Alumni Network releases data after surveying Black students, alumni and parents

Black alumni demanding racial change at the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School have released the findings of a June survey that asked Black students, alumni, and even parents of the Governor’s school about their experiences with racism.
A total of 76 respondents to the survey conducted by the Maggie Walker Black Alumni Network overwhelmingly said while they felt confident in the rigorous education they received from the Governor's school, they recall a traumatizing experience at the school filled with microaggressions, a lack of support from administration and teachers, and isolation from being one of the few Black students there.
The gifted school, like many gifted programs across the country, is not diverse, with a student body that is just 7% Black, even though about one in three students who populate the 12 districts that feed the school are Black. There are fewer Hispanic students there, at just 1.1%.
Since the police killings of Black people across the country, like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Tony McDade, the Governor’s school has been undertaking extraordinary steps to be actively anti-racist, a change that school officials say will take years. The school is dealing with two things: the lack of equitable access that Black and Hispanic students have to gifted programs, and the culture of the school itself that Black students and alumni has said harbors racism.
“Multiple respondents recounted incidents of being tokenized, and several were discouraged by guidance counselors from applying to certain schools because they wouldn’t get in,” the survey states. “Or, upon acceptance, being told by students and faculty alike that their admission was due not to merit, but their skin color.”
Rasheeda Creighton, a Black alumna from the very first class of the Governor's School created the survey and sits on the strategic plan’s implementation committee. She said she was not surprised by the things shared in the survey because she experienced it herself.
“I expected a lot of the [responses], 'It was difficult, I felt isolated,'" she said. "I did not necessarily expect so many of the discouraging statements that were shared, especially about counselors. That was frustrating."
Bob Lowerre, the director of the school, said he found the results eye-opening. Among the suggestions to allow Black students to feel more welcome was adding anti-racist training, more interaction between Black students and Black alumni, more Black teachers, and more support for Black students.
Lowerre said the school is committed to doing such, and has even already begun working on some of those suggestions.
"A Black student should not feel uncomfortable at a school that is named after Maggie Walker," he said. "The anti-racism stuff we need to learn about. That's a piece that's new to us. Reading a book is not good enough, you need to really learn about what that looks like."
The school has been working with feeder districts on their own admissions processes to knock down barriers that might prevent students of color from applying or being accepted. Chesterfield County Public Schools just recently amended its admissions process to allow for a school-based selection instead of a county-wide one so that more students of different backgrounds can be admitted to the school. Richmond Public Schools and Henrico Public Schools have recently just begun looking over their own admissions processes.
MWGS just waived its admissions test this year due to COVID-19, but Lowerre has previously said the planning committee of the school hopes to get rid of the test for good.
Maggie Walker Governor's School was named after a Black civil rights icon from Richmond who also was the first Black woman to charter a bank.
