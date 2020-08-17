Majority of Richmond students, teachers say police officers in schools have positive effect on environment

Among concerns voiced by board members, who ultimately will decide what happens with the 13 officers stationed at middle and high schools across the system: how, exactly, would mental health officials fulfill their duties, as Kamras has proposed?

“So now you’re going to train counselors how to physically restrain someone? You think your word is going to keep someone from restraining someone?” said Patrick Sapini, who represents the 5th District. “The data doesn’t support his decision. It was way too premature.”

Kamras has yet to release a plan outlining the removal and replacement of the officers. Kamras said he understands both sentiments of students who say they feel over-policed and teachers who feel scared without the SROs there. Most teachers polled by DCJS reported either somewhat or strongly agreeing that school-based police make them feel safer.

“One of the things I’ve been thinking about is [whether] there’s a middle-ground approach,” Kamras said. “Is there a way to address both the concerns about policing in schools and hear the voices that have indicated support?”

School Board member Jonathan Young, who represents the 4th District and is not in favor of removing SROs, said it’s important that children not feel over-policed in the schools. But he has concerns about physical safety.