Many Richmond-area families continuing to home-school during pandemic

When Delilah Alexander of Henrico County and her son, Jennings Caldwell, joined the Richmond Homeschool Collective this past fall, home-schooling was not new to them. While Alexander has always home-schooled her son, 17, she’s met families through the collective who began their home-schooling journey because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some families weren’t pleased with fully online school, while others didn’t feel safe having their children return to school when COVID restrictions lifted, Alexander said. (The collective requires vaccinations.)

“There were a lot of families who did not feel safe sending their kids back into the school and this was even before the mask mandates were lifted,” said Alexander, who is part of the collective’s administrative team. “There were a lot of families who felt like it was just much safer to home-school.”

According to data compiled by The Associated Press, the pandemic saw a rapid rise in home-schooling in the U.S., potentially the highest the country has ever seen. Even two years into the pandemic as schools have reopened, parents have chosen to keep their children home.

AP found that in 18 states that shared data through the current school year, the number of home-schooling students increased by 63% in the 2020-21 school year, then fell by only 17% in the 2021-22 school year. Around 3% of U.S. students were home-schooled before the pandemic-induced surge, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Virginia has one of the highest reported numbers of home-schooled students in the country, with over 55,000 children receiving their education at home in the 2021-22 school year — up from nearly 37,000 in 2017-18, according to the AP data.

In March 2020, school systems nationwide abruptly closed as the pandemic quickly unfolded. Many districts assumed the shutdown would last a mere two weeks, but in reality, it would last months. In the summer of 2020, school board meetings became battlegrounds as parents either voiced wanting a return to school or for schools to remain virtual.

In the Richmond region, Hanover County Public Schools returned to school five days a week in September 2020, while Richmond Public Schools remained closed until the following spring when a couple of hundred elementary schoolers returned. Chesterfield County Public Schools had one of the most aggressive return-to-school plans in the region, beginning with hybrid learning in the fall of 2020 before opening its doors five days a week the following winter. Henrico Public Schools began to send students back in February of last year.

In all situations, some parents were happy and others disappointed in the decisions of their respective school districts. In some cases, parents turned to alternative forms of teaching, such as home-schooling.

According to state law, home instruction may be provided if the eligible adult holds a high school diploma; provides evidence that they are able to provide an adequate education; provides a curriculum that can be delivered through a distance learning program, a correspondence course or in any other matter; and “is a teacher of qualifications prescribed by the Board of Education.”

While home-schooling numbers for the current school year dipped from last year’s record numbers, this year’s are still significant above pre-pandemic levels, according to the AP data.

(Several of the country’s most populated states did not provide data in response to the AP’s requests; Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas all reported data for at least one year, but not for 2021-22; Georgia, Illinois and New York did not report any numbers.)

Records from the Virginia Department of Education and analyzed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch shed additional light on home-schooling in Virginia. Including those who receive home-schooling under a religious exemption, the total number of home-educated students is just under 62,000 for the current school year.

Home-school students are most heavily clustered along the Interstate 95 corridor and in the Virginia Beach area; of the 15 Virginia localities with at least 1,000 home-schooled students, only three — Augusta, Bedford and Franklin counties — are not among the state’s 25 most populous jurisdictions.

Those population centers have also seen the largest increases in home-schooling over the time period; Virginia Beach — the state’s largest city — and the state’s four most populous counties — Fairfax, Chesterfield, Loudoun and Prince William — all have 1,000 more home-school students this year than they did in 2017-18.

The city of Richmond has fewer students in home-school than Chesterfield, Hanover or Henrico counties, but is the only major locality in the area where the number has risen in each of the past five years.

The state education department doesn’t track the reasons why parents chose to home-school their children, but the lifting of COVID protections — including requiring masks in schools — as students returned for in-person learning in the fall raised the stakes for parents like Robin Andrews.

Her daughter, Faith, was entering the third grade in Henrico’s school system as one of millions of children under the age of 12 who was not yet eligible for a vaccine. At the time, the Virginia Department of Health was recording the highest case counts of the pandemic among children up to age 17.

The number would quadruple at the height of the omicron surge in January.

Andrews, a teacher in Henrico’s school district, had already seen what a respiratory virus could do to a child. She didn’t want to see it again.

In February 2019, one sent Faith to the hospital for nearly a week, where her fever was so high, the thermometer didn’t initially register it.

“This was the second time I had one of my children ask me, ‘Mommy, am I going to die?’” Andrews said.

The first was in the late 2000s when her oldest daughter, now in college, was flown by helicopter to an intensive care unit in Charleston, S.C., and intubated after her legs stopped working when she was on vacation. She was sick with a rare respiratory virus called viral myositis.

The doctors said it almost killed her.

“I think the PTSD that I was experiencing from both situations — of being in a place where I felt helpless and I couldn’t help my children and the unknown — all those things combined made me feel like I just need to know that I’m doing everything I can do to keep them safe,” Andrews said.

So she home-schooled Faith for the 2021 fall semester while also teaching her own class. When federal agencies authorized the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds in November, and she was fully vaccinated by the end of the year, Andrews re-enrolled her.

“It had nothing to do with my feeling that she wasn’t going to get what she needed out of her school. Nothing like that,” Andrews said.

Yvonne Bunn, director of home-school support and government affairs for the Home Educators Association of Virginia, said the organization has seen a 40% increase in parents electing to home-school their students during the pandemic.

“We have seen increases all over the place since COVID. Beginning with the first of COVID parents who didn’t seem to know what to do,” Bunn said.

Decisions to change course on attending public school stemmed from families facing difficulties with virtual school, as some struggled to have good internet access, while others witnessed their children falter with online school, Bunn said. In the second school year under COVID, many families have opted to continue with home instruction simply because it worked for them, Bunn added.

Richmond Homeschool Collective is a secular group that is welcoming of diversity, including LGBTQIA, Black and brown, and neurodivergent families.

Alexander, a member of the Richmond Homeschool Collective, has kept her son home-schooled his entire life because in his infancy it was discovered he has multiple severe food allergies. Also, living in Kansas at the time when Jennings was born, Alexander wanted to make sure her son was learning real science and real history as she said school board members looked to incorporate religious indoctrination into curricula.

Her son is going off to college in August and so Alexander wanted him to interact with kids his own age in social settings. Jennings has always gravitated to adults and younger kids.

Membership dues for the collective pay for rented space where classes and other activities are held. Families decide how many or few classes they want to participate in.

Alexander, who teaches philosophy classes, is currently teaching a course for the collective. Classes have included computer programming, pottery workshops, a variety of writing classes and an environmental science class this year.

Until this year, families could only join the collective if they had a student who was at least 11 years old. Given the increased need in home-schooling programs, the collective is expanding to families with younger students.

Navigating the home-schooling process in general can be challenging. Andrews — the Henrico teacher who briefly taught her daughter, Faith, outside of the public school system in the fall — acknowledged the benefit of already being a licensed teacher.

Her mother, who was a retired educator, was able to do activities with Faith during the day before Andrews took over in the afternoon after classes let out.

“It was rough, because I don’t teach the same grade level that she is in,” Andrews said. “But there’s nothing that’s too hard when it comes to making sure that you are keeping your child safe. And if you feel like there’s something you need to do to ensure that ... then it’s worth a try.”

