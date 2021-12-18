Marijuana is legal in Virginia but not on college campuses, causing confusion over what's allowed

Marijuana is legal in the state of Virginia now, but the drug is still banned on college campuses. This added wrinkle has caused confusion over whether students and employees can possess it, where they can carry it or consume it, and whose rules they might be breaking by doing so.

When the General Assembly passed the law this year, it included several caveats. The user must be 21 years old, marijuana can't be consumed in public, and possessing more than an ounce is illegal.

Colleges added or reminded students of another rule: Bringing the drug onto campus violates their anti-drug policies. While there is no state-wide policy, many colleges in Virginia independently came to the conclusion that they couldn't allow marijuana without risking the loss of federal funding for failing to comply with the Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act.

On an urban campus such as Virginia Commonwealth University, what constitutes university property and what doesn't isn't always clear. Students and board members alike are still learning the nuances.

"There's a whole matrix of scenarios," Carolina Espinal, vice rector of the board of visitors at VCU, said at a recent meeting when the policy was explained.