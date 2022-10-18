Masks now optional inside Richmond Public Schools buildings

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, Richmond Public Schools is now mask optional in both indoor and outdoor settings.

The Richmond School Board voted Monday night to approve a recommendation to lift the mask mandate. The recommendation came in response to the city of Richmond maintaining a low or medium community level of COVID, based on cases and hospitalizations, since the beginning of September.

The change went into effect Tuesday morning.

Michelle Hudacsko, RPS chief of staff, said at Monday’s school board meeting: “We do note, however, that individuals may of course continue to wear a mask inside if it's what makes them feel most comfortable or if they have particular health concerns either for themselves or at home and we will of course respect that."

However, if Richmond’s community COVID level returns to high for two consecutive weeks, the school division will return to its indoor mask mandate for all adults and students, according to Monday’s health and safety measures presentation. Once the community level returns to low or medium for two consecutive weeks, the mandate will lift, making masks optional.

On Feb. 16 Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation barring school divisions from implementing student mask mandates, effective March 1. The legislation gave parents the ability to send their children to school with or without masks, although policies still differed across school systems.

At the time Richmond Public Schools sent out a message to the community reiterating that their mask-optional policy only applied to students, not adults. Parents and caregivers were required to alert the school system in advance about changes to a child’s mask status.

In August the division lifted its outdoor mask mandate.

Individuals recovering from the virus are required to mask up and distance during lunch on days six through 10 of infection, according to the health and safety measures. Those who test positive must isolate for the first five days.

Fourth District school board member Jonathan Young, who has long championed for RPS to be mask optional, thanked Superintendent Jason Kamras’ administration for the recommendation.

“A year and a half too late, but better late than never. I do think it's important that this body affirm the most prudent move, again better late than never relevant to making masks optional,” Young said.

Young made a motion to accept the recommendation of lifting the mask mandate, however did not accept a friendly amendment to accept the recommendation as presented, including the trigger mechanism to require masks if/when community levels rise.

Young’s motion failed. However 5th District member Stephanize Rizzi then made a motion to accept the recommendation as presented, which passed.

RPS says it will continue promoting vaccination, testing — including having tests available upon request and requiring weekly testing for staff members with a medical or religious vaccination exemption — as well as daily symptom checking for staff and students, ensuring HVAC/air quality, and cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities.