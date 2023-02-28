A researcher at the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center was named the American Cancer Society's researcher of the year for her work on breast cancer disparities.

Vanessa Sheppard was selected for her innovative and impactful research on why Black women are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer than white women. Her work seeks to improve Black patients' participation in chemotherapy and hormone therapy.

Sheppard had already won a $1.5 million grant from the American Cancer Society. She used it to create a randomized trial in which some recently diagnosed patients are paired with other Black breast cancer survivors who underwent similar treatment.

The veteran patients have been trained to coach the new patients in a program called "Sisters Informing Sisters."

Together, they work through a guidebook, and the new patients are encouraged to engage more with their doctors and nurses.

Initial results showed that intervention increases patients' willingness to undergo treatment.

"Her work is at the core of Massey's efforts to reimagine the role of cancer centers in communities," said Dr. Robert Winn, director of the Massey Cancer Center.

Sheppard's research is "highly aligned to our overall goal to end cancer as we know it for everyone," said Karen E. Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society.