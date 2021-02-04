Measure to offer college scholarships to descendants of enslaved workers approved by House

Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, has sponsored a bill to address the five public colleges in Virginia built and maintained on the backs of enslaved workers.

Titled the Enslaved Ancestors College Access Scholarship, the bill calls for Longwood University, the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Military Institute, and the College of William & Mary to offer scholarships to the descendants of the enslaved.

The House on Thursday passed the measure 61-39.

There are five public universities in Virginia built prior to 1865. Their buildings were erected and maintained by enslaved workers. Reid's bill, HB 1980, intends to recognize them, give back to their living families and help those entrenched in poverty.

Descendants would be given full four-year scholarships and the choice of attending any of the five schools. Universities would be required to give a number of scholarships equal to the number of enslaved workers on its campus.

“The issue we have dealing with race in Virginia has taken place over multi-generations, and it’s going to take multi-generations for us to be able to correct this," Reid said. "This begins to be a step in the right direction.”