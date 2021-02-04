Measure to offer college scholarships to descendants of enslaved workers approved by House

Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, has sponsored a bill to address the five public colleges in Virginia built and maintained on the backs of enslaved workers.
Titled the Enslaved Ancestors College Access Scholarship, the bill calls for Longwood University, the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Military Institute, and the College of William & Mary to offer scholarships to the descendants of the enslaved.
The House on Thursday passed the measure 61-39.
There are five public universities in Virginia built prior to 1865. Their buildings were erected and maintained by enslaved workers. Reid's bill, HB 1980, intends to recognize them, give back to their living families and help those entrenched in poverty.
Descendants would be given full four-year scholarships and the choice of attending any of the five schools. Universities would be required to give a number of scholarships equal to the number of enslaved workers on its campus.
“The issue we have dealing with race in Virginia has taken place over multi-generations, and it’s going to take multi-generations for us to be able to correct this," Reid said. "This begins to be a step in the right direction.”
It is unclear how many scholarships would be offered, because it is undetermined how many enslaved people worked at some of the colleges. The University of Virginia has determined between 4,000 and 5,000 enslaved worked on its campus. The other universities have not determined figures and are in various stages of research, said Laura Osberger, spokeswoman for the State Council for Higher Education.
The number would seem to vary widely. William & Mary was founded in 1693. Longwood came nearly 150 years later, in 1839.
With the assistance of SCHEV, the four universities will work to determine how many they enslaved and how to identify and memorialize them. UVA built a memorial to enslaved labor last year. William & Mary plans to begin construction on a similar project this year.
The state won't fund the project, and universities cannot raise tuition or fees to pay for it, either. Reid suggested that colleges use their large endowments to fund the scholarships.
“There would be some fiscal impact for them, but I believe the way this has been constructed to have a finite award for each year, it’s doable," Reid said.
It's also unclear how all the universities will locate the descendants. Reid told the higher education subcommittee that the bill would make eligible individuals or specific communities with a demonstrated historic connection to slavery. UVA already has begun work to identify living descendants of the enslaved, spokesman Wes Hester said. They have their own website, DescendantsUVA.org.
Hester would not say if the university has a position on the bill.
In 2009, William & Mary began the Lemon Project, named for a man enslaved on the school's campus. The project studies slavery's role in the history of the college, which already has considered scholarships and sought donors, said Colin Smolinsky, the school's director of government relations. William & Mary does not have a position on the bill, he said.
The bill also allows for colleges to satisfy their obligation by creating a community-based grant program. The state's colleges would work with SCHEV to develop a program, which would begin in the fall of 2023.
“I know the value of a college education, being able to break the cycle of poverty my family lived in for generations," Reid said. "And I believe some of the individuals who are descendants of the people who helped establish these universities would benefit from having the same opportunity.”
