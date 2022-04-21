Mechanicsville High students protest in support of transgender students

A small group of Mechanicsville High students protested Friday afternoon in front of the Hanover County school to continue to publicly remind the county's school board of its duties to protect transgender students.

About a dozen students — joined by a few parents and supporters — lined the outside of the fence on a narrow grassy easement that parallels the school along Lee Davis Road, at the intersection with U.S. 360, on a busy Friday after the school day ended at 3:45 p.m. That space is not school property.

Students waived rainbow flags and chanted at passers-by, garnering some honks of support. Occasionally, passing drivers yelled slurs.

Mechanicsville freshman Aspen Coake, 15, explained that she and other students had originally planned the protest to happen weeks ago, and that it was going to be on school grounds and during the school day.

With threats of suspensions from school administrators , however, Coake said they instead chose to organize the protest for after school on Friday, and told school officials they'd meet on that easement because it wasn't school property.

Friday was the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN) Day of Silence, a national student-led demonstration that began in the 1990s. On the day, LGBTQ students and their supporters do not speak during the school day as a means of protesting the harassment and discrimination faced by students in those communities. Coake said she and roughly 20 other students took a vow of silence during the school day.

Mechanicsville's protest was the second Hanover student-led protest in about a month, sparked by those who opposed the Hanover school board's March 8 vote to allow Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative organization with established anti-LGBTQ views, to review its equal educational opportunities policy.

On March 18, dozens of Atlee High students walked out around 2:10 p.m. — the school day ends at 3:45 p.m. — as LGBTQ students' parents and supporters stood across Atlee Station Road to support them.

The ADF vote was the most recent action taken by the board relating to transgender students, though the issues had been swirling for months. Under a 2020 state law, Virginia's school divisions were required to have model policies on the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students in place before the school year began last September.

Hanover's board did not vote on the policy changes until last November. While it voted then to change policies to allow students to use the names and pronouns of their choice, the board stopped short of approving policy changes that would have explicitly allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that aligned with their identity.

Some Atlee students last month were given three-day suspensions for their participation in the protest at their school, with a one-day reduction offered if they met with school officials later for a professional learning session.

School officials said last month that discipline varies by incident, and that the consequences following the Atlee protest were consistent with other such instances, including a protest last September at Patrick Henry High. Then, Patrick Henry students walked out during the school day to call attention to students' mental health needs after the suicide of a Patrick Henry student.

Following that event, in which some students lingered outside on school grounds for hours and did not return to school as directed by administrators, some students received 10-day suspensions.

On Friday, Hanover Schools Spokesman Chris Whitley issued a statement about the Mechanicsville protest, saying that the school division respects students' rights to free speech, freedom of expression and civic responsibility while also keeping a safe, productive learning environment as the priority.

"We are pleased that both were upheld today," the statement said. Students followed the Code of Student Conduct and "observed all behavior and attendance requirements by reporting to and staying in their designated, supervised areas during instructional time and without causing a disruption to the instructional day."

"This is what we ask of all students each day," it said, "and we commend them for abiding by these expectations."

Mechanicsville student Grace Glidden stood along the fence line Friday.

"I actually stopped going to the lunchroom during the school day just for the amount of slurs I would hear," Glidden said. "I eventually just started staying in the art room during lunch, just because of the amount of hate going around in the lunchroom."

Glidden's mother, Bobbie Reeves, also joined the protest.

"I am out here supporting my children and all of the kids at this school who feel like they cannot be themselves - they're afraid to be themselves," Reeves said, "and a lot of staff in the schools don't want them to be themselves, either."

"These kids need to feel loved, they need to feel accepted," Reeves added. "If you can't be kind, don't say anything at all."

Atlee students suspended for LGBTQ-related "unapproved student walkout" Some Atlee High School students are being suspended this week following their participation …

Transgender issue brings crowd to Hanover supervisors meeting The emotional vortex swirling around the Hanover County School Board’s handling of transgend…