Meet Chesterfield's Teacher of the Year

Kate Doctor was preparing for a normal day in her Monacan high classroom, gathering splints and wraps for students to practice with for health class. She did not plan for “a whole slew of people” descending upon her room to honor her as Chesterfield County Teacher of the Year.

“I’m shocked,” Doctor said. “I’m used to a certain level of chaos, but this is a new level.”

Chesterfield Superintendent Mervin Daugherty made the surprise announcement Wednesday in Doctor’s classroom as students, staff and family looked on. The crowd included Doctor’s daughter Madie, a ninth grader at Monacan.

“I was excited that my mom got it and to see all her hard work pay off,” Madie said. “I see how hard she works outside of school too.”

Doctor was presented with a $1,000 check from the Chesterfield Education Foundation. She was also named High School Teacher of the Year in addition to her districtwide honor. As Chesterfield’s Teacher of the Year, Doctor is now a candidate for the Virginia Department of Education’s Region 1 Teacher of the Year award.

“It’s awesome,” Monacan principal Bill Broyles said. “We’re the smallest comprehensive program in Chesterfield County, so we get to know our students really well and they get to know us. This is a reflection of Ms. Doctor’s work that she has crafted over the last several years and built a program and a following of students.”

Doctor has taught in Chesterfield County Public Schools since 2005. She currently teaches at the Health Professions and Therapies Specialty Center at Monacan High, instructing her students in sports medicine, exercise science and introduction to health and medical science.

“Monacan is a pretty special place,” Doctor said. “In this building, Mr. Broyles has allowed us to do a lot of harebrained ideas and different activities and events to get these kids learning. So getting recognized for some of these different projects and things that we’ve gotten to do is special.”

Doctor previously worked as a certified athletic trainer, and was recently honored by the Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association as Athletic Training Educator of the Year – the first time a secondary school educator received the award.

Chesterfield County Public Schools also announced Maureen Capel, first grade teacher at Wells Elementary, as Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Emily Skipper, math teacher at Providence Middle, as Middle School Teacher of the Year. Capel and Skipper were finalists for Chesterfield County Teacher of the Year honors along with Doctor.

“It was definitely a surprise, but we knew Ms. Doctor was up for it, and she definitely deserved it,” said June Montant, a ninth grader at Monacan. “Ms. Doctor can bring humor and knowledge into the classroom, so she has a way to take a regular lesson and make it a lot of fun for everyone to enjoy and connect with her.”

June said Doctor’s teachings helped her become more interested in health subjects.

“Basic subjects like disease or how to splint someone, she makes it more interesting,” June said. “I can actually see myself doing it rather than hearing or reading about it somewhere else.”

Doctor said that the secret to getting students excited is getting them behind a passion they can use in school and the community. She uses her connection with her students to keep them engaged.

“To connect with them is just a daily check in and getting to talk to each other,” Doctor said. “We know each other in our personalities; we can joke together and we can be serious, so it’s a genuine connection.”

