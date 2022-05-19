Meet Hanover County school board candidate Johnny Redd

Eight people are vying for one seat on Hanover County’s School Board.

The Mechanicsville District seat on the seven-member board expires June 30. Hanover is one of 16 localities in Virginia that appoints its school board members. There’s no public election; rather, board members are appointed by the county’s Board of Supervisors for four-year, staggered terms. The Mechanicsville supervisor is W. Canova Peterson.

Each individual publicly nominated themselves at the supervisors’ April 27 board meeting, or were nominated by someone else. A ninth nominee — Chris Cray — was nominated by another individual at that meeting, though Cray has since declined the nomination.

Each candidate will be interviewed by Peterson, and full Board of Supervisors will vote on the appointment at its May 25 meeting.

The Times-Dispatch asked each candidate a series of questions. Their responses will run daily now through Sunday. Today’s candidate is Johnny Redd.

WHO: Hanover native and former Hanover School Board member, Johnny Redd has an accounting degree from East Carolina University and a masters of taxation degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. A certified public accountant for 49 years, he opened his own firm in 1984. He served on the School Board from 1980 to 1984. He and his wife, Terry Oatman, have two grown sons.

QUESTION: What compelled you to nominate yourself? What qualities would you bring to the Hanover County School Board?

REDD: I was nominated because I made myself available to serve as a conservative, Christian voice on the School Board, [and] many Hanover residents support my appointment.

I have School Board experience, having served on the board as Cold Harbor representative from 1980 to 1984. I know what it takes to represent the citizens of my district and the county. It takes time — and I’ve got the time — as I am semi-retired from public accounting. I can give near full time to the issues facing the school board.

I also have longevity in Hanover County — deep roots. I’ve lived here my entire life, [and] my wife has lived here her entire life. My business is here; most of my clients are Hanover residents. I’ve raised my family here, and I go to church in Hanover County at Fairmont Christian Church.

I’ve got connections with the citizens of Hanover, so I know what they think. I’ve had tax clients who are Hanover teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers. I can’t imagine any other candidate having the roots that run as deep as mine.

My experience as a CPA in public practice for 49 years provides a wealth of financial acumen.

My gray hair is an indication that I’ve been around awhile. I was serving on the School Board as the Cold Harbor District representative before most of the other candidates for this Mechanicsville District School Board seat were even born. I was practicing public accounting years before most of the other candidates were even a thought in their parents’ heads. Why does that matter? Because the issues that are before this School Board today were unimaginable just a few years ago. The person that takes the Mechanicsville District seat on the School Board will need maturity, discernment and wisdom. Those qualities don’t come easy; they are developed over years of life experience.

QUESTION: What are the most pressing issues or challenges facing Hanover County schools? How would you address them?

REDD: A major issue that we are currently facing is distraction. There is a shift of attention away from core educational objectives with attention being diverted to social issues like CRT, transgender bathrooms or “rights” of one group versus the “rights” of another group. My attention will be focused on returning to the primary purpose of the public schools in Hanover County — education of the students, not indoctrination of the students, not promoting social change that is illogical, immoral and/or ungodly.

A biblical worldview will be the lens that I use to analyze policies and curriculum. Our country was established under the framework of biblical principles, precepts and commandments. Our freedoms are given to us by God, not by government, but we have been complacent and have let the distractions and ungodliness get a foothold in our society, our government and our schools. We have strayed from godly principles and are reaping the consequences of disobedience. This is our watch — I take that very seriously. This is my watch — I have an assignment. Am I going to stand against immoral and illogical ideologies — YES! I am not going to be silently complicit and allow an evil tide to carry THE CHILDREN to a point where they are brainwashed. Note that I am referring to “the children” — not “my children.” I am concerned for the body of students that we call “the children.” My children are grown and live in Colorado.

A few parents continue to protest that “my child” is not being treated fairly. I am available with an open mind to hear why they feel that way. If their child is being treated differently than any other child in the school system, I’d like to hear the details. But, if that parent is demanding that their child be given special consideration because of the way that they look or feel [or the way that they identify], I will find it hard to agree that they are not being treated the same as other students.