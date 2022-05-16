Meet Hanover School Board candidate Ryan Hudson

Eight people are vying for one seat on Hanover County’s School Board.

The Mechanicsville District seat on the seven-member board expires June 30. Hanover is one of 16 localities in Virginia that appoints its School Board members. There’s no public election; rather, board members are appointed by the county’s Board of Supervisors for four-year, staggered terms. The Mechanicsville supervisor is W. Canova Peterson.

Mechanicsville’s Sterling Daniel is seeking reappointment. The other nominees are Kimberly Thurston, Ryan Hudson, Jerry E. McCormick Jr., Paul Heizer, Ryan Martin, Johnny Redd and Sarah Gragnani Butler.

Each individual publicly nominated themselves at the supervisors’ April 27 board meeting, or were nominated by someone else. A ninth nominee — Chris Cray — was nominated by another individual at that meeting, though Cray has since declined the nomination.

Each candidate will be interviewed by Peterson, and the full Board of Supervisors will vote on the appointment at its May 25 meeting.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked each candidate a series of questions, and their responses are running daily this week, in alphabetical order. Today’s candidate is Ryan Hudson.

WHO: Ryan Hudson is a licensed Realtor and registered nurse, and currently serves on Hanover’s community services board. He and his wife, Mallory, have three children, ages 12, 10 and 7.

QUESTION: What compelled you to nominate yourself? What qualities would you bring to the Hanover County School Board?

HUDSON: The qualities that I will bring are a common-sense approach and the ability to build consensus. Having my own children, the realization [is] that they are my legacy and will outlast any accomplishment I will ever achieve. We must begin our work from what we agree on rather than what we do not in order to accomplish common goals.

QUESTION: What are the most pressing issues or challenges facing Hanover County schools? How would you address them?

HUDSON: The most important thing facing our schools is a mental health crisis that has been further exacerbated by the pandemic. Suicide rates are rising along with the increase in drug use and depression. It will take some time for us to know the full effect the past two-plus years will have on our children. I will work with my School Board counterparts and the administration to put a mental health clinician in every middle and high school.

Also, transgender policies, and the implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion policies. What I would do is hold the line and solidify the conservative vote on the School Board. We’ve got to hold the line until [these issues] can be further adjudicated in court and new directives are legislated or come from the [Virginia Department of Education.] Seven in 10 votes in Hanover County went for Gov. Glenn Youngkin last November, and our School Board should reflect that. We have a new secretary of education along with a new superintendent at the state level. I have no specific information in regards to what will be coming [but] we fully expect changes to take place. If appointed, I will certainly reach out to the VDOE — along with the whole board — so we can work together to help facilitate a better path forward for those on all sides of a given issue.