A memorial service is being planned Aug. 5 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond for Dana B. Hamel, founding chancellor of the Virginia Community College System.

Hamel, of Richmond, died June 23, a month shy of his 100th birthday.

Hamel was born Aug. 9, 1923, in Rumford, Maine, to Canadian immigrants and learned watchmaking from his father. After serving in World War II, Hamel earned his doctorate in education from the University of Cincinnati.

Hamel was director of the Roanoke Technical Institute, a branch of Virginia Tech, when Gov. Albertis Harrison asked him to be the director of technical education for the state in 1964.

Hamel said told the Times-Dispatch in 2016 that Virginia was trying to catch up with other Southern states, particularly North Carolina, which were successful in using technical schools to lure industry from the North.

“Technical schools taught occupational and technical programs but not the liberal arts,” he said. “Comprehensive community colleges added the liberal arts.”

Gov. Mills Godwin in 1966 championed the state’s first sales tax to fund comprehensive community colleges. Hamel went on to oversee the founding of VCCS in 1966 and its 23 community colleges throughout the state.

“There was a feeling that we needed to do more for the people of Virginia and help them get prepared for jobs that require more than a high school education. Our community colleges were an investment in our future, and people responded. They’ve helped people be more than they ever thought they could be,” Hamel said during the VCCS’s 50th Anniversary celebration in 2016.

“Dana Hamel’s handiwork can be seen every day on our college campuses across Virginia, and in the improved lives of countless Virginia families,” David Doré, chancellor of the VCCS, said in a statement.

Gov. Chuck Robb in 1984 as Hamel to launch the Virginia Center For Public and Private Initiatives, which helped create the continuous electron beam accelerator facility to study nuclear matter. The center is known as the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility today.

Hamel is survived by three children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His wife Shirley Hamel died in 2006 after 61 years of marriage.

The Virginian-Pilot contributed to this report.