Mental health issue are rising on college campuses, but Virginia has a shortage of child psychiatrists

“Whatever the case might be, we all isolated from our loved ones,” Chung said.

As a freshman at the University of Richmond, Alicia found it hard to make new friends. She had struggled with depression before, and the pandemic amplified her challenges. She felt like she had no support system. Alicia, who declined to give her last name because of the stigma sometimes attached seeking mental health treatment, started missing assignments and classes, lying in bed all day.

At the end of October, she overdosed and called poison control. She only gave them her first name and the fact that she was a UR student. But poison control called university police, who connected the dots and found her. Police and paramedics knocked on her door and took her to the hospital. She withdrew from classes to return home and focus on recovery.

Alicia will return to UR this fall, but she’ll continue seeing her therapist from home, as UR isn’t equipped to give her all the care she needs, she said.

Mental health was already a crisis before the pandemic began, Chung said. One in five kids or young adults experiences a diagnosable mental health condition. The number of VCU students who have sought care has risen about 15% between 2014 and 2019, Aziz said. VCU’s counseling staff has grown to keep up with the rise.