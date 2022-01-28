Miyares: Colleges cannot legally mandate COVID vaccines for students

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion Friday that Virginia colleges cannot require their students to receive COVID vaccines, the latest challenge to COVID mandates from the state's new Republican leadership.

The opinion cuts against the opinion of judges in other parts of the country, who have allowed vaccine mandates at colleges to continue.

In the immediate future, Miyares' legal opinion does not change the vaccine mandates in place at most Virginia colleges.

Miyares writes that the General Assembly could have written a law requiring vaccines for college attendance but has never done so. And current legislation "did not grant such institutions power to impose vaccine requirements."

Nearly all of Virginia's public colleges have vaccine mandates for their students. Most private schools do, too - with Liberty University as an exception.

Some colleges, including Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Virginia, required students have booster shots for the spring semester, if they're eligible.

Most colleges had employee vaccine mandates, too, until Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order rescinding the mandate for all state employees, which includes most employees of public colleges.