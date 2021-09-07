'Momma's the one who had tears': Hanover welcomes some students back to school Tuesday

At Liberty, May waved and shouted hellos. From time to time, he offered a few one-liners for comic relief.

"Wave to your daddy - he's gonna be upset if you don't," he told one Liberty student as she exited a car.

He repeated the directive to another student a few minutes later.

"Wave - and one more time," he told her, joking that "that's how you get Christmas presents."

At Liberty, parents Alishea Allen and Sherrod Owens dropped off their daughter, CeYanna, a sixth-grader.

Allen described her daughter as "nervous but chill," but also joked that she was acting "extra sixth-grader-ish," meaning her daughter didn't want her parents tagging along with her, or hugging on her, or seen with her in any way.

Owens said his daughter is more nervous about being in the building, explaining that she was a virtual student at John M. Gandy Elementary last year.

Those in-person jitters are expected, though maybe not as much in Hanover as surrounding school divisions. Hanover School Superintendent Michael Gill on Monday sent a long note to parents that reminded them just how far the school system and the school community had come in the last year.