Months after approving Kamras' progressive discipline plan for vaccine mandates, RPS board flips decision

The Richmond School Board, in an 8-1 vote in August, approved a recommendation from Kamras to require the COVID-19 vaccine, knowing that it would come with a progressive discipline plan which could lead to termination - and Kamras made that clear when he made the recommendation over the summer.

Kamras’ administration began docking pay for teachers who were out of compliance with the mandate on Nov. 1, the same week he closed schools for a mental health week for teachers. He also said on Monday that he understood where the board was coming from.

“It causes great pain to have to withhold pay and move forward with the progressive discipline plan. I also am acutely aware of the impact of the vacancies,” Kamras said. “I do want to note our mandate increased our vaccination rate dramatically and believe that it has kept our schools safe.”

Mariah White, the 2nd District School Board member, said she didn’t understand how docking pay would incentivize those who needed to get the shots.

“The shot has kept our children safe, but I’m not understanding what pay has to do with it. How does that help anyone? Taking someone’s pay. That doesn’t make them want to go and take a COVID shot,” she said. In August, White suggested weekly testing as an alternative for those who didn’t want to get the shot.