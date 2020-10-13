More Chesterfield County students heading back to the classroom in two weeks

The next wave of Chesterfield County students will be going back to school in two weeks.

All fourth- and fifth-graders, as well as high school students in the career and technical program, will be the next to return to the classroom Oct. 26, based on the recommendation made by the school system’s health committee at Tuesday’s School Board meeting. The initial wave was made up of select K-12 special education students, followed by students in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

While the new wave signals progress in Chesterfield’s plan for returning to in-person instruction, it also intensifies existing challenges, including a lack of bus drivers.

The newly returning students will all return to school twice a week, split into two groups based on last name. Career and technical students will spend one day at their respective center and one day at their home high school.

No students are in school on Wednesdays, to allow for cleaning and sanitation. Face coverings are required for all students and staff in schools, as well as on school buses.