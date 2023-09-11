More Richmond schools fully accredited; state to revise standards

Three more Richmond schools received full accreditation this year, a designation from the state meaning that the schools meet Virginia’s educational standards, while two Chesterfield County schools lost their full accreditation status.

The Youngkin administration this week will introduce revisions to Virginia’s accreditation and accountability system for the state Board of Education to consider.

Accreditation is based on several “school quality indicators,” which include academic achievement in various subjects, graduation rates, dropout rates and student preparation for college and careers.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has long criticized the state’s accreditation system, claiming that it doesn’t reflect the learning loss and achievement gaps facing Virginia’s students, and that it fails to provide a clear picture of the academic achievement of Virginia’s schools for parents, teachers and local school divisions.

Following bleak scores on a congressionally mandated student assessment released last October, Youngkin called for an overhaul of the school accreditation system by this fall. But in November, the state Board of Education, including Youngkin appointees, expressed skepticism and turned down a recommendation from the Youngkin administration to circumvent normal process and use emergency authority to quickly overhaul the state’s school accreditation system.

This Thursday, the board will consider new achievement indicators for a revised accreditation and accountability system.

Richmond-area schools

Three Richmond schools this year received full accreditation after being designated last year as accredited with conditions, an in-between designation that means the school is not up to par in at least one of the "school quality indicators." The newly fully accredited Richmond Public Schools are Cardinal Elementary School, Chimborazo Elementary School and John Marshall High School. Now, 19 Richmond schools are fully accredited, and 25 are accredited with conditions.

Four years ago, before the pandemic, 20 Richmond Public Schools were fully accredited, while 22 were accredited with conditions and two schools were pending approval for an alternative accreditation plan.

“Everybody pulled together to ensure that we hit every single one of the benchmarks that we needed to hit to achieve full accreditation, and I could not be prouder,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras during the first week of school in August.

Hanover County Public Schools achieved full state accreditation again, making the school division one of only five of the state’s 15 largest school divisions to have every school fully accredited.

“This important work does not happen by accident. It is intentional and represents the collective efforts of our exceptional and caring team who continue to rise to the occasion …” said Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill in a statement.

“While I am pleased with these results and the growth we are exhibiting, we all readily acknowledge that our work is never finished,” Gill continued. “We recognize the need to continue to combat the unfinished learning brought about by the pandemic, as well as further support students who are underperforming …”

Eleven of Henrico’s 68 public schools were accredited with conditions this year, the same number as last year.

Chesterfield County Public Schools saw an increase in its number of schools accredited with conditions. The division has four this year, up from only two schools being accredited with conditions last year.

A news release the school division sent out last week said that “all Chesterfield County schools achieved accreditation.”

Asked about the discrepancy, CCPS spokesman Shawn Smith said: “Accredited with conditions means just that: accredited with conditions. It does not mean unaccredited.”

Other local school divisions do not characterize the accredited with conditions designation in this way.