More than 550 positive coronavirus cases have been reported at colleges across Virginia

Radford, which started classes Aug. 12, was one of the first schools in the state to reopen for the fall semester.

The New York Times this week identified more than 26,000 cases and 64 deaths at colleges around the nation since the beginning of the pandemic. No school in Virginia has reported a death from the virus.

Nearly 100 professors from VCU petitioned school President Michael Rao at the beginning of the month to shift education to a remote configuration. Some classes at the school continue to be held in person.

COVID-19 dashboards have become common components to school websites, listing positive cases, and in some instances, whether the tests were conducted on campus and what day the case was reported.

There is no standard for how colleges report their figures, so schools use different methodologies. The University of Richmond lowered its case count this week, saying it would no longer count two positive cases that occurred before any students returned to campus, setting its total at nine. Some schools list only active cases, while others include cumulative totals.