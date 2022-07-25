Moseley Elementary opens in Chesterfield County

There’s a new elementary school in Chesterfield County.

After breaking ground in November 2020, Moseley Elementary School opened on Monday in a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by teachers, families, the Board of Supervisors and School Board members.

“It’s been incredible watching our school transform into this amazing place where students will thrive and thrive together ... we are thrilled to have so many people supporting our Mustangs,” said Principal Karen Dubiel, referring to the school’s mascot.

The 104,621-square-foot building will welcome roughly 900 students on Aug. 22. It also marks the 40th elementary school to exist across the district.

In November, school officials projected enrollment at the school to hedge between 92% and 97% in the first year. While planning administrators said there wasn’t an “ideal capacity” in mind, the target is within the 92% and 95% range.

Officials said the school was completed on time and under the $36.2 million budget allocated for construction in the Capital Improvement Plan but did not specify the cost.

In speaking to media and onlookers prior to a tour of the building, Mataoca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll plugged the importance of improving infrastructure across the county, and noted how future school construction in Chesterfield hinges on the upcoming bond referendum.

“We have to continue to add infrastructure in order to meet the needs as our population grows,” Carroll said. “I think our board has shown that we have the capacity to do that.”

The upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday is expected to have an update on the $540 million bond referendum that includes the projects expected to be kicked off if residents vote in favor of the measure come November.

Bob Meister, chief finance officer for Chesterfield County Public Schools, said in a June School Board meeting that CCPS has a “running start” with the $130 million secured through a bond offering from the Virginia Public School Authority.

School Board documents indicate the planned referendum could result in an additional $375 million for school construction projects that officials say are needed to address excessive capacity issues and aging buildings — a problem the Virginia General Assembly estimated could be a multibillion-dollar undertaking statewide.

More than half of the school buildings in Virginia are over half a century old, which can be a safety and health risk. Census data numbers also show Chesterfield growing at a rate that outpaces most of the Richmond area.

From 2010 to 2020, the county boasted a 15% increase in residents, bringing the population to more than 364,000 people.

To help address this, the School Board outlined goals in the 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan, to build or rebuild: five elementary schools, three middle schools and at least one high school.

Projects already underway include the $92 million rebuilding of Falling Creek Middle School in North Chesterfield, which is scheduled to open in August 2024 and can hold up to 1,800 students. The current building seats 1,435.

Construction is estimated to begin in 2023 with additional site work done after opening. Another middle school named West Area will have a capacity of 1,800 students and is presently in the design phase with a budget of $42 million, according to the county site. Another elementary school is expected to open in August 2025, with Bensley Elementary School following the year after an estimated 2025 groundbreaking.

The projects in the “to be determined” phase include three elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools.

“Each time we break ground at a ribbon cutting, it’s clear that Chesterfield is committed to basking in our future,” said School Board member Ryan Harter on Monday. “Everyone benefits when we work together to serve our students.”