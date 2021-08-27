Most Virginia colleges say they mandated COVID vaccines, but not all are enforcing their policy

Colleges throughout Virginia announced vaccine mandates this summer, seemingly requiring all their on-campus students to be immunized against COVID-19. Thirty-one colleges in the state have done so, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

When Virginia Commonwealth University announced its decision in June, it said all students who come to campus would have to be vaccinated.

But there are loopholes that allow some unvaccinated students to attend in-person classes and live in residential facilities, in addition to the students who were granted medical or religious exemptions. As the first week of college classes come to a close, it's clear that some vaccine mandates are being treated by schools more like recommendations.

At VCU, the administration isn’t removing students who don’t comply. At the University of Richmond, a student can ask for an exemption based on a strongly held personal belief. At Virginia Union University, it is unclear if the university is checking students’ vaccination status.

A loophole “goes against the spirit of the requirement” that students be vaccinated, Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, said when asked about the topic this week. Keam is head of the House subcommittee for higher education.