Name, image, likeness bill would prohibit high school athletes from signing 'predatory' deals

College athletes can now sign deals to profit off their name, image and likeness, but a group of delegates wants to prohibit high school athletes from signing such deals and limit the term length of contracts signed by college athletes, saying vulnerable athletes are being targeted for predatory offers.

A House subcommittee unanimously advanced a bill this week that its sponsor, Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, says would protect young, often poorer athletes and their families. The bill has 14 co-patrons.

In a landmark decision last summer, the NCAA for the first time gave college athletes the ability to sign endorsement deals.

A separate bill making its way through the Virginia House of Delegates would codify the privileges already granted by the NCAA and set guardrails for the process. Colleges would be forbidden from paying their own players, a college can't alter a player's scholarship because of a deal, and an athlete can't endorse certain products, such as alcohol, drugs or weapons.

But an NIL deal can take advantage of young athletes, Price told the subcommittee.

"NIL contracts, in my estimation, are quite predatory," she said.

Some companies structure their deals so that if a college athlete becomes a professional and inks a major contract, the company gets a cut of the money. Price's bill would require all NIL contracts be terminated when the player's college career ends.

Joe Briggs, counsel for the NFL Players Association, told the committee that high school students shouldn't sign NIL deals because parents need more education about what they're signing and what makes a contract valid.

High school players, unlike college athletes, don't have a university athletic department that can offer advice.

While a number of states have written laws to allow NIL deals for college, most of them do not yet address high schoolers, Briggs said.

Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Smyth, worried the bill would drive students away from high school sports and toward Amateur Athletic Union and travel sports. So Price adjusted the wording to include all high-school-age athletes under the age of 18.

There are seemingly few high school athletes capable of securing their own NIL deals. A spokesperson for the Virginia High School League said the body wasn't aware of any high school athletes in the state receiving an offer.

NBA stars Zion Williamson and LeBron James were the rare athletes who became nationally renowned before graduating high school. Quinn Ewers, a college quarterback, reportedly made more than $1 million in NIL deals despite having taken only two snaps all season for Ohio State. Ewers was the nation's top-ranked high school quarterback.

The VHSL allows for a student to sign an NIL deal as long as the student doesn't represent his or her team or sport and the deal isn't tied to performance or participation.

It's unclear how prevalent predatory offers are. Ed McLaughlin, athletics director for VCU, isn't aware of any predatory offers made to VCU athletes, a spokesperson for the department said.