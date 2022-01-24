Name, image, likeness law for college athletes is taking shape in Virginia Senate

Virginia is moving toward approving a law that would allow college athletes to profit off their own name, image and likeness, codifying a practice that has been in place since July thanks to an interim ruling by the NCAA.
A bill in the state Senate is designed to ensure that college athletic departments in Virginia don't fall behind states that have guaranteed their athletes the opportunity to make money. The law also would put guardrails on an unregulated process that, so far, has been like the Wild West.
A Senate subcommittee unanimously approved the bill Monday, sending it to the full committee.
"We don't want the state of Virginia to be silent on this issue," said Jason Baum, director of compliance for University of Virginia athletics.
Over the past decade, the tide began to turn in favor of athletes, as lawsuits and individual states pushed for change to NIL. Last summer, the NCAA passed a landmark ruling, allowing student-athletes for the first time to sign endorsement deals, shredding the veneer of amateurism.
But the rule passed by the NCAA was vague and temporary, designed to expire when the federal government passes legislation or the NCAA sets a final policy. Federal legislation isn't near, and it's unclear what the NCAA intends to do next. But 24 states have passed legislation of their own, Baum said.
Without a national law, colleges fear they will fall behind other schools that have taken a proactive stance on NIL.
"The NCAA has done a terrible job trying to enact federal legislation for name, image and likeness," Virginia Commonwealth University athletics director Ed McLaughlin said in December. "It’s just another failing of NCAA leadership."
McLaughlin has long supported a college athlete's ability to profit off his or her likeness. So has University of Virginia AD Carla Williams.
There have been more than 5,000 NIL deals signed since July, according to VCU, but most have brought in small paydays. The median transaction value is $81.
Vince Williams Jr., a senior on the VCU basketball team, signed the most lucrative deal in the athletic department -- $750 to record a radio ad for a law firm. He's one of 26 VCU athletes to agree to sign an NIL deal.
Some aren't even earning money. VCU baseball player Maddison Furman got free food for a year from salad restaurant Roots.
A select few have cashed in, including Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who got $800,000 from Cash App.
The bill would also set parameters for NIL deals: Colleges can't pay their own players, and they cannot alter a player's eligibility or scholarship because of a deal. Athletes would be allowed to hire their own agents.
Athletes would not be able to endorse alcohol, "adult entertainment," marijuana, tobacco, drugs, weapons or casinos.
