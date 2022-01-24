Name, image, likeness law for college athletes is taking shape in Virginia Senate

Virginia is moving toward approving a law that would allow college athletes to profit off their own name, image and likeness, codifying a practice that has been in place since July thanks to an interim ruling by the NCAA.

A bill in the state Senate is designed to ensure that college athletic departments in Virginia don't fall behind states that have guaranteed their athletes the opportunity to make money. The law also would put guardrails on an unregulated process that, so far, has been like the Wild West.

A Senate subcommittee unanimously approved the bill Monday, sending it to the full committee.

"We don't want the state of Virginia to be silent on this issue," said Jason Baum, director of compliance for University of Virginia athletics.

Over the past decade, the tide began to turn in favor of athletes, as lawsuits and individual states pushed for change to NIL. Last summer, the NCAA passed a landmark ruling, allowing student-athletes for the first time to sign endorsement deals, shredding the veneer of amateurism.