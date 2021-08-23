Nearly 1,500 VCU students can't start the semester Tuesday because they haven't reported their vaccination status

Nearly 1,500 Virginia Commonwealth University students won't be able to start class Tuesday because they haven't confirmed they are vaccinated.
As of Monday, VCU has placed holds on the accounts of 1,491 students, or 5% of the student body, a university spokesperson said. That number continues to decline steadily, and more than 300 students registered their vaccine over the weekend.
If a hold is a put on a student's account, he or she cannot register for classes. Students who have reported their immunization can still add classes up to one week after the semester begins, if the class has space.
VCU announced in June it would require students who take classes, work or live on campus to be vaccinated. The deadline to report their status was July 15.
“This requirement will allow our students to safely learn, live, gather and experience college at its best,” the university’s administration wrote to students at the time.
Ninety percent of VCU's 28,000 students have told the university they are vaccinated, and 4% have received an exemption for health or religious reasons, according to the university's website.
VCU announced it will also require its employees to be vaccinated. Currently, 87% of the workforce have confirmed their vaccination status.
"In keeping with our public health responsibilities, we continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates in the Richmond metro area, and there is no doubt that the delta variant is a serious threat," VCU president Michael Rao wrote to employees earlier this month.
The University of Virginia Friday said it disenrolled 238 students, or less than 1% of the student body, who did not report their vaccination status. Of those students, only 49 had registered for classes, and it was possible the remaining 189 never intended to return to school regardless of their vaccination status, a university spokesperson said.
The Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday, triggering the University of Richmond's vaccine requirement for students and staff. As of last week, 96% of UR students have reported their vaccination status, and 93% of them are fully vaccinated. Ninety-eight percent of employees have reported their vaccination status, and 92% of them are fully vaccinated.
A UR spokesperson said Monday the university is still considering its next step to ensuring all students and staff get the shot.
Virginia Union University, located in Richmond's North Side, started its fall semester Monday and is requiring vaccines. A spokesperson said no VUU students have been removed from the university.
Virginia State University, located in Chesterfield County, recently added a vaccine requirement for its students. They have until Sept. 20 to be fully vaccinated.
Randolph-Macon College in Ashland has required vaccines, but its semester doesn't begin until September.
