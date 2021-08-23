Nearly 1,500 VCU students can't start the semester Tuesday because they haven't reported their vaccination status

Nearly 1,500 Virginia Commonwealth University students won't be able to start class Tuesday because they haven't confirmed they are vaccinated.

As of Monday, VCU has placed holds on the accounts of 1,491 students, or 5% of the student body, a university spokesperson said. That number continues to decline steadily, and more than 300 students registered their vaccine over the weekend.

If a hold is a put on a student's account, he or she cannot register for classes. Students who have reported their immunization can still add classes up to one week after the semester begins, if the class has space.

VCU announced in June it would require students who take classes, work or live on campus to be vaccinated. The deadline to report their status was July 15.

“This requirement will allow our students to safely learn, live, gather and experience college at its best,” the university’s administration wrote to students at the time.

Ninety percent of VCU's 28,000 students have told the university they are vaccinated, and 4% have received an exemption for health or religious reasons, according to the university's website.