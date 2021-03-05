New contract for RPS superintendent reveals changes to confidentiality clause, reduced severance

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras' new contract introduces some changes from his initial three-year deal which is set to expire in June, including a requirement to "team-build" with the School Board, a reduced severance package, and changes to a controversial confidentiality clause that was at the center of debate this winter.
The four-year contract, obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch through a Freedom of Information Act request, is valued at over $1 million that keeps Kamras as the highest paid superintendent in RPS history with a yearly salary of $250,000. He remains eligible for a $25,000 bonus, which he’s vowed to oppose until all Richmond Public Schools are accredited.
In February, the Richmond School Board extended Kamras’ contract following weeks of public debate among community members and education advocates.
"I'm 100% focused on getting our students back to school next year. Over the long-term, our objective is clear: achieve all 10 of our Dreams4RPS goals, from increasing graduation rates to achieving 100% accreditation," Kamras said in a statement.
Here's what you need to know about the newest terms of the Richmond superintendent's contract:
Team building and speaking for the Board
In a brand new clause in the contract titled “Superintendent-School Board Relationship/Communications,” Kamras and the Board are charged with developing an annual plan for “cooperative development” and "team-building." The Board has consistently been meeting with the Virginia School Board Association as part of team-building training.
Another part of the clause includes language that states the superintendent should never attempt to speak for the Richmond School Board in public forums, including social media.
Third District School Board representative Kenya Gibson said she hoped that clause would encourage those who might disagree with the superintendent to speak up.
"As elected officials, school board members are expected to speak on political matters and advocate for the interests of their constituents," she said. "Although the superintendent is impacted by the decisions made by public bodies, it's not an elected position. Everyone has a right to free speech, including the superintendent. We also want to make sure that teachers and staff aren't reluctant to engage in public dialogue because their boss has weighed in on something they don't agree with."
Deferred compensation and a reduced severance
While Kamras did not receive a raise, he’ll enjoy an increased deferred compensation, at $25,000 a year in quarterly installments. If the Board decides to fire him without cause, he’ll still get severance and benefits. Instead of a 12 month severance which is listed in the current contract, he’ll now get a six month severance, which is valued at $125,000.
Jonathan Young, Vice Chair of the School Board, said that was a clause he supported fully since he notes himself as fiscally conservative.
“I have no tolerance for when public sectors spend other people's money -- the taxpayers' dollars -- in a way that shows disregard and abuse,” he said. “Because of that, I have got very little tolerance for golden parachutes, or for big buyouts. It's why it was catalyzed really. It's why I'm very pleased that the new contract is as it [is].”
Negotiation talks remain confidential, unless Kamras and the Board agree otherwise
During the negotiation period, Board members largely declined to discuss any aspect of the contract once the debate became public, citing a confidentiality clause in the superintendent’s contract. In Kamras' second employment agreement, language now states that negotiations should remain behind closed doors “unless agreed to by the School Board and the Superintendent.”
Megan Rhyne of the Virginia Coalition of Open Government said that’s an improvement.
“The previous confidentiality clause took away that discretion from anyone who might have thought that it would be appropriate to reveal information related to the review process,” she said. “It kind of puts it back. It seems to reaffirm that basic principle that there are going to be times when it is in the best interest of the public, in the best interest of the School Board, in the best interest of the superintendent for certain matters to be discussed publicly.”
Some members of the public felt that Board members largely hid behind the confidentiality clause to hide how they really felt about Kamras. Theresa Kennedy, a member of the third district who has been vocally critical of her School Board representative, said she reached out with no response on where Gibson stood. Gibson would later vote no for a four-year renewal.
“I would love to just have the school board agree to agree amongst themselves to share certain aspects of the discussion,” Kennedy said. “The reality is people don't necessarily know how to advocate unless they're concerned about it not happening. … I think that it's important that people just know that representatives are voting. You can't use confidentiality as a shield.”
In a statement, Gibson said that she wished she could have discussed the matters publicly, but didn’t since the contract “explicitly stated” that Board members nor the superintendent could do so.
“When we're talking about the executive of our school district and about a quarter million dollars a year, the public has a right to want dialogue and debate out in the sunlight,” Gibson said. “I know it's standard language, but given the collective frustration we all felt, I was hopeful that the new contract would explicitly allow public dialogue. While the new contract leaves the door open for public discussion, I don't think it goes far enough."
Gibson, along with Mariah White (2nd District) and Stephanie Rizzi (5th District), who also voted against a four-year extension, weren’t the only Board members to decline to discuss their stance on the contract, and it was largely due to the confidentiality clause.
Young said he hopes that with the new language, Board members will have the ability to be more forthcoming the next time the discussion comes around.
“I think it's really important that the public has every opportunity to scrutinize the contract for a high profile person in such a position of authority,” he said. “It's certainly not prudent to negotiate a contract in public, but it is most important that all of our stakeholders have an opportunity.”
The division also, for at least the third time, denied The Times-Dispatch's request for Kamras' most recent evaluation. The terms of Kamras' contract states his evaluations should remain confidential to the extent that the laws allow. The division would not be violating any Virginia laws if they released his evaluation. They would, however, violate the terms of the contract, which the Board could have changed.
"It's board policy and common practice for everyone's evaluation to be confidential," said Gibson. "When it comes to the superintendent though, I don't think it serves the best interests of our students to keep the evaluation hidden."
