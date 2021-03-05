New contract for RPS superintendent reveals changes to confidentiality clause, reduced severance

Some members of the public felt that Board members largely hid behind the confidentiality clause to hide how they really felt about Kamras. Theresa Kennedy, a member of the third district who has been vocally critical of her School Board representative, said she reached out with no response on where Gibson stood. Gibson would later vote no for a four-year renewal.

“I would love to just have the school board agree to agree amongst themselves to share certain aspects of the discussion,” Kennedy said. “The reality is people don't necessarily know how to advocate unless they're concerned about it not happening. … I think that it's important that people just know that representatives are voting. You can't use confidentiality as a shield.”

In a statement, Gibson said that she wished she could have discussed the matters publicly, but didn’t since the contract “explicitly stated” that Board members nor the superintendent could do so.