New Hamilton Glass mural unveiled at Marguerite Christian Elementary

For the first time on Monday morning, Marguerite Christian Elementary students in Chesterfield County saw the finished project of a mural that reflects their school’s diversity.

Located in the main lobby, the mural by Richmond artist Hamilton Glass features school colors, a lion and outstretched hands.

“We were so excited to share it with our community and our students,” Marguerite Christian Principal Rovez Ingram said. “Our mural represents our collaboration as a staff as well as our diversity as it pertains to our students and staff populations.”

Marguerite Christian is a majority-minority school in Chesterfield County. According to state education data from the fall of 2020, 47.6% of students were Black, 29.7% were white, 14.3% were Hispanic, 5.9% were of multiple races, 2.2% were Asian and 0.3% were American Indian.

Glass, whose work can be seen on buildings across Richmond, designed the mural to reflect the school’s diversity, according to the school division.

The elementary school is “home of the lions” and Ingram said, “a group of lions is considered a pride and there’s power in pride. Our pride is made up of our teachers, of our students, of our community [and] of all of our stakeholders.”

Monday’s unveiling represented the end of two years worth of work, Ingram said.

In February, the New York Times featured Glass’ public art project, Mending Walls RVA, as a reason to visit Richmond during Black History Month. Mending Walls brings artists from different backgrounds and cultures together to create murals around Richmond.

To pay for the Marguerite Christian mural, donations were collected from families, staff members, businesses and community groups.

Also on Monday, a refurbished portrait of the school’s namesake and longtime educator Marguerite F. Christian was unveiled as well as a ribbon cutting for a new book vending machine.