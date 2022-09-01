New RPS principals share how they 'Lead with Love'

Five new Richmond Public Schools principals on Thursday morning shared how and why they "lead with love."

“One of the pleasures of this job is we get to bring wonderful people on board to help lead our school system," Superintendent Jason Kamras said at a hybrid news conference at the Mary Scott Preschool center.

"So as you know our motto is, 'Teach, Lead and Serve with Love,’ [and] today is all about leading with love."

While all of the principals are in new leadership roles, none is new to the division. Four of the five principals attended Thursday’s event virtually.

In her first year as Mary Scott’s principal, Lisa Johnson-Hicks intends to "Lead with Love" by being the loudest and most resourceful cheerleader and servant leader for her staff, students and families.

“I want them to know that I listen, and I hear them and they should have a voice and they will have a voice here," Johnson-Hicks said.

"That's what ‘Leading with Love’ means to me,” said Johnson-Hicks, who recalled that in her 30 years as an RPS educator her former principals and managers modeled "Leading with Love" for her.

Kamras took a moment Thursday morning to remember George Wythe High Principal Riddick Parker who died while riding his bicycle on Aug. 19, 10 days before the start of the school year.

“Parker was an extraordinary individual, actually a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, but he decided the best thing to do with his life was to serve children,” Kamras said. “First at Armstrong High School and then at George Wythe High School.”

Dana Fox, director of RPS school construction, worked with Parker during the design and planning phases for the new George Wythe High School, including sharing ideas on how to insert Wythe students into the construction process for hands-on learning.

“I'm so sad that he will not be here to witness it but I have every intention of implementing our vision for his students to have that hands-on learning experience during the construction phase approach,” Fox said at Thursday’s news conference. “That to me is leading with love."

Cordell Watkins, principal of Chimborazo Elementary, said “leading with love is about relationships.”

Since joining the Chimborazo community in July, Watkins has taken the time to sit down with over 50 staff members individually and listen about their successes and concerns for the school.

“So that’s how I've tried to start my journey here at Chimborazo, by serving our staff with love around what they think their strengths are and put them in a better place to succeed,” Watkins said.

In addition to Johnson-Hicks and Watkins, the remaining three new RPS principals are Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary Principal Fatima Smith, J.B. Fischer Elementary Principal Duane Samuels and Summer Hill Preschool Principal Lee A. Doxey.