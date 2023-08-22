Nick Booth and Will Hammitt were childhood friends since they were 8, and they died together as teenagers. And now their families will honor their legacies together.

The Chesterfield County Police Department on Monday launched its latest “In Memory Of” effort. The campaign began in 2021 after a Chesterfield traffic officer came up with the idea to encourage people to drive safely in memory of people lost in fatal crashes, with Booth and Hammitt as the newest symbols of that campaign.

The parents of the two James River High School seniors gathered at Robious Landing Park on Monday to speak about the young men who were killed in a speed-related crash on April 11. As high schools in Chesterfield begin classes this week, the parents advocated for driver safety, especially for students new to the road.

At the event Monday, Nick’s father, David Booth, shared memories of his 18-year-old son and took a few moments to look across the James River.

“Both he and Will had really developed a love of the outdoors, a love for this river in particular,” he said. “They snowboarded in the winter, they had camping and hiking trips in the summer ... anything that had a ball in it, they played.”

“We don’t want other families to be in this really awful club that we’re in,” said Nick’s mother, Jennifer Booth. “If we can save somebody and make them think twice, then that’s a positive that comes from this.”

On April 11, Booth and Hammitt left lacrosse practice and a team dinner and went northbound on the 3200 block of Old Gun Road West. At 5:47 p.m., the car entered a curve and lost control.

According to a police statement, the vehicle traveled several hundred feet, struck a retaining wall, overturned and caught fire. Both students were trapped in the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

‘In Memory Of’

The “In Memory Of” initiative highlights four of the main causes of crash fatalities: speed, driving under the influence, distracted driving and not wearing a seat belt.

Chesterfield police investigated 18 fatal crashes in the past 10 months. The department found that 15 of those crashes involved at least one of those four factors. Excessive speed in particular was named a factor in nine out of the 14 crash fatalities that occurred the previous eight months.

“Life is full of second chances, but the laws of physics are less forgiving,” said Chesterfield police Sgt. Stephan Rouze. “We need young people who are inexperienced drivers who think they’re invincible to understand the dangers and risks that come with speeding.”

Cards containing a photo of Booth and Hammitt together, as well as vehicle crash information, are being passed around the community as a reminder to be mindful while driving. The photo was taken at Nick’s grandmother’s house during his 18th birthday.

“They’re such a fun group of young men,” Jennifer Booth said. “That is a time that I am thankful we had with them, because a lot of the memories we have are from that weekend.”

‘A truly special kid’

Nick Booth had been accepted to East Carolina University and was looking forward to his last summer at home. He previously volunteered as a camp counselor at ACAC Fitness & Wellness and was set to do so again this year.

Nick took up lacrosse earlier last school year at James River when the team said it needed a goalie, giving him more opportunities to spend with his friends, including Hammitt.

“Nick was a truly special kid,” his father said. “He was loved by adults, children, teachers, coaches. Unfortunately, we’ve come to realize how much he was loved and how much he was respected by hearing too many stories about him after he’s passed.”

‘An amazing kid’

Hammitt, who was a week from turning 18 when he died, also served as an ACAC camp counselor. His parents, Craig and Rebekah Hammitt, said he was one of their neighborhood’s favorite baby sitters. He planned to do a postgraduate year in Connecticut and was excited to go skiing and continue playing lacrosse.

“He was an amazing kid, really smart and funny,” Rebekah Hammitt said. “He had a very dry sense of humor, but he was smart and sweet. He loved kids; he was really good with kids.”

Rebekah Hammitt said “In Memory Of” is a great way to remind kids and adults that speeding is not worth it.

“It can take your life or the life of your best friend,” she said. “And it can ruin other people’s lives: your family, your friends, the kids that you’re a camp counselor for. You aren’t thinking about all the people that you love and impact until they’re gone, and your family and friends are hearing all these things. It’s not worth it to get there a few minutes early.”

