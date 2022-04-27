Nine nominated for Mechanicsville school board seat

W. Canova Peterson’s dance card is full.

The Mechanicsville District representative on Hanover County’s Board of Supervisors, Peterson now has nine candidates to interview for the district’s school board seat that begins a new term July 1.

Nine people nominated themselves or were nominated by others at Wednesday night’s supervisors meeting, including incumbent Sterling Daniel, who was appointed to the school board in March 2020. Back then, he was filling in after the unexpected departure of Roger Bourassa in December 2019.

In addition to Daniel, the candidates are Chris Cray, Johnny Redd, Sarah Gragnani Butler, Kimberly Thurston, Ryan M. Hudson, Ryan Martin, Jerry E. McCormick Jr. and Paul Heizer. Candidates must be residents of the Mechanicsville district.

Before the public hearing for nominations, Peterson addressed a nearly full meeting room.

“I’m amazed at how many people have stepped up with a willingness to serve ... a very important job,” he said, noting that the school board work is just that — service.

The candidates or their supporters or both spoke during the public hearing.

Ryan Hudson, a father of three who opposed Daniel for the seat in 2020, addressed the board by saying “we find ourselves at a pivotal time in the life of our community” and that Hanover county has become “ground zero” for local, state and national school policies, many focusing on parental rights.

“The sovereignty of the parent is front and center,” he told the board, and “the responsibility of being a good parent and citizen compelled me to act.” He said school board members have a responsibility to promote the safety, well-being and education of all children, but “we must remember the rights of others do not need to be trampled to accomplish the common good.”

Jerry E. McCormack Jr., a father of two, addressed the board, explaining that he’s been watching Hanover’s school board meetings for several years and is concerned. He said he felt that Hanover “was largely immune from issues that impact larger cities and locales but it really isn’t ... so I’d like to do my part to keep Hanover, Hanover.”

Daniel was the last candidate to speak. He thanked Peterson for giving him the opportunity back in 2020.

“I have no interest in driving a particular ideology — I’m just here to serve the students,” Daniel told the board, adding that his professional career has taken him all over the world, including stints living overseas.

“Experiences like that can’t help but broaden your perspective of the world,” he said, “and remind you that no matter what your culture or background, we all want what’s best for our children and families.”

Being in leadership roles, Daniel said he’s come to learn that his decisions won’t always please everyone.

But “I aim to be transparent about my rationale,” he said, “and open to reconsidering issues when circumstances change.”

The board will vote on an appointment at its May 25 meeting.